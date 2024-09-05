Improving Access to Oxygen Therapy for Primary Health Centre

To improve access to oxygen therapy, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation recently partnered the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, EDSPHCDA, which is responsible for delivering quality primary healthcare services in Edo State

and HealthPort Limited, a health-tech company dedicated to improving access to quality medical care through digital solutions. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that this service will complement the foundation’s ongoing efforts to revitalise primary healthcare centres in the state under the Adopt-A-Healthcare-Facility-Programme

What is Oxygen therapy and why is it so important in healthcare? Also referred to as supplemental oxygen, it’s a form of medical treatment where oxygen is giving as a supplement to help those in need of it get oxygen their bodies need to function.

Either used in cases of hypoxemia (low blood oxygen levels), to maintain blood oxygen levels during anesthesia, or for those with lung diseases or breathing problems, the import of oxygen therapy to get their bodies need to function, cannot be overstated.

While this might not be a novel idea, however, access to such therapy has often been an impediment to underserved communities in Low and Middle Income Countries. Across the globe, investing in oxygen systems has proven to drastically reduce mortality and long term health defects.

Tripartite MoU for Primary Healthcare

It was on this premise that the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming public service delivery in Africa and advancing access to quality primary healthcare, recently entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA) and HealthPort Limited.

The EDSPHCDA is the governing body responsible for the provision of primary healthcare services in Edo State, while HealthPort is a health-tech company committed to improving access to quality medical care through innovative digital solutions.

Improving Access to Oxygen Therapy for PHCs

This strategic partnership seeks to improve access to oxygen therapy across primary healthcare centres and other key facilities within Edo State.

The initiative, titled ‘Oxygen as a Service,’ will complement the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to revitalise primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in the state under the Adopt-A-Healthcare-Facility-Programme (ADHFP).

According to Bukky Akinsemoyin, the foundation’s Director of Funding and Partnerships, “We

are honoured to join forces with EDSPHCDA and HealthPort in this critical initiative. Our shared vision of enhancing access to quality primary healthcare forms the bedrock of this collaboration.

“The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is currently revitalising 18 PHCs under the ADHFP to deliver affordable and reliable healthcare services to vulnerable populations. The Oxygen initiative seamlessly aligns with our broader goal of promoting innovative healthcare solutions across Nigeria by leveraging private sector resources. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to elevate healthcare standards in the country.”

According to her, this partnership aims to ensure that patients at the PHCs have seamless access to oxygen therapy as part of their medical care, thereby eliminating the need for long-distance travel to obtain such services. Additionally, the Foundation will collaborate with HealthPort to strengthen the operational capacity of the PHCs by providing specialised training for healthcare staff in the administration, management, and maintenance of oxygen plants.

Given that each partner in this collaboration will contribute their unique strengths, the EDSPHCDA will facilitate access to PHCs for the delivery of essential medical and non-medical services while HealthPort will oversee the implementation and life cycle of the project; and the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation will provide evidence-based technical expertise, advisory support, and strategic guidance to ensure the project’s success.

For humanity, the signing of this MoU solidifies a robust partnership between the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, EDSPHCDA, and HealthPort, marking a significant step forward in the collective effort to improve access to quality primary healthcare in Edo State.

Modalities for Oxygen as Service Initiative

The MoU aligns with HealthPort’s innovative “Oxygen as a Service (Breathe)” initiative, which involves a collaborative effort to install Micro PSA plants, train healthcare staff, and establish a robust distribution system for medical oxygen.

The Foundation facilitated this collaboration between EDSPHCDA and HealthPort, as part of its commitment to fostering public-private partnerships for quality primary healthcare.

The “Oxygen as a Service (Breathe)” project complements the Foundation’s ongoing Adopt-A-Healthcare-Facility-Project (ADHFP), which focuses on revitalizing 18 primary healthcare centers to provide affordable and quality healthcare services to vulnerable populations. By integrating oxygen therapy into these revitalised facilities, the Foundation aims to ensure that patients have easy access to comprehensive medical care.

The project will also enhance the capacity of healthcare staff in administering, managing, and maintaining oxygen plants. This will enable primary healthcare centres develop and strengthen their capabilities to meet the needs of their patients and deliver sustainable healthcare outcome. This collaborative effort represents a significant step towards improving healthcare access and outcomes in Edo State.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation founded by Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede to improve the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery and increased access to quality primary healthcare.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation accomplishes its mission by supporting the reform initiatives of public sector entities, providing financing, consulting support, and capacity-building programmes and resources for the public sector workforce. The Foundation provides funding and strategic support to drive the work of affiliate organisations such as ABC Health, the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), the Nigerian Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), and others.

