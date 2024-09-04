Her Sound Nigeria Launches Second Edition with Google Support

Her Sound Nigeria, the pioneering initiative empowering and supporting female music creatives, is thrilled to announce the launch of its second edition, now enhanced with support from Google Nigeria. Building on the success ofthe inaugural programme, Her Sound Nigeria 2.0 aims to further elevate the voices and careers of talented women in the Nigerian music industry.

The collaboration with Google marks a significant milestone for Her Sound Nigeria, as it brings together the power of technology and creativity to create an even more impactful program. Google’s commitment to fostering innovation and empowering individuals aligns perfectly with Her Sound Nigeria’s mission.

Commenting, Founder of Her Sound Global, CheChe Smith, said:”Her Sound is a movement to amplify the voices of talented women in the music industry. Building upon the success of our inaugural edition, which empowered 20 female creatives, we are thrilled to announce the second edition of Her Sound.” “This year, we’re expanding our reach and intensifying our support to create even more

opportunities for women to thrive. Our goal is to keep fostering a community where

female music creatives can flourish, network, and ultimately shape the future of the

Nigerian music scene.”

Also speaking, , Manager, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA),Music & Culture at Google Sub-Saharan Africa, Olumide Falegan, said: “We are thrilled to support Her Sound Nigeria’s mission to empower the next generation of female music innovators. This initiative embodies our belief in the power of creativity and technology to drive positive change. By providing these talented women with the tools and opportunities they need, we’re confident they will make a lasting impact on the Nigerian music scene and beyond.”

According to them, Her Sound Nigeria 2.0 will provide a comprehensive range of support services to female music creatives, including mentorship, workshops, networking opportunities, and access to industry professionals. Her Sound represents a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for women in African music. This initiative is dedicated to breaking down barriers and amplifying the voices of aspiring female artists, producers, songwriters, and music professionals.

The programme will also cover digital skills training and resources to help participants

leverage technology to advance their careers. This year, Her Sound will select 30

lucky participants to take part in the boot camp process. Applications for Her Sound Nigeria 2.0 are open on the social website and interested female music creatives are encouraged to apply.