Nigeria Joins Global Spelling Bee Legacy with New ‘Spell It, Nigeria’ Programme

Nigerian students aged eight to 11 now have the opportunity to enter the renowned Scripps National Spelling Bee through the newly introduced ‘Spell It, Nigeria’ programme. This marks a historic moment as Nigeria joins the competition for the first time, coinciding with the centennial edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, USA.

An emblem of academic excellence, the Scripps National Spelling Bee has continued to foster a love for language and learning among students worldwide. The introduction of ‘Spell It, Nigeria’ marks the beginning of a new chapter in this legacy, expanding the reach of this prestigious programme to a new and vibrant group of young spellers.

This debut edition, a collaborative effort between the Young Educators Foundation, Lucid Education Initiative, and the Scripps National Spelling Bee, sees Nigeria joining Ghana as the only two African countries participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States. The maiden edition is open to schools across Nigeria until early October 2024, with the grand prize being an all-expense-paid trip to the United States for the ultimate winner to compete in May 2025.

Offering a glimpse into Nigeria’s journey to the Scripps stage, where Ghana arrived 18 years ago, Country Manager of the Young Educators Foundation, Eugenia Tachie-Menson, stated:

“Today, we stand on the cusp of an incredible milestone as Nigeria joins the global family of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a platform that has, for nearly a century, celebrated the intellect, dedication, and tenacity of young minds across the world. The story of how we arrived here is one of vision, perseverance, and deep-seated belief in the power of education, among others.”

Designed with modern educational needs in mind, the programme is 75% online-based, providing students from various regions of Nigeria, including those in remote areas, the flexibility to participate. The online curriculum enhances vocabulary, spelling, and public speaking skills, preparing students for the global stage.

“Just as music reflects the rhythms of our heritage, spelling preserves the accuracy of cultural expressions. The synergy between these elements fosters a deeper understanding of our identity, enriching both intellectual and cultural discourse. Through this triad, we cultivate a profound appreciation for the nuances of language and tradition. Therefore, the introduction of the Scripps Spelling Bee in Nigeria is particularly timely for us,” co-founder of Lucid Education Institute, Folajimi Akinyoyenu, explained.

Parents and schools interested in enrolling their children in this historic programme are encouraged to visit the official website.