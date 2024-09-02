Edo Guber: Okpebholo Promises to Revive Ehor Fruit Juice Factory, Technical College

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Monday Okpebholo, at the weekend promised to revive the Ehor Fruit Juice Processing Plant, established by the administration of former state Governor, Lucky Igbinedion.

Okpebholo stated this at Ehor during the APC Ward-to-Ward campaign in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

The governorship candidate also promised to provide the necessary manpower and equipment needed to make the Ehor Technical College functional.

Okpebholo said the Ehor Juice Factory, when functional, would help to prevent the loss presently being experienced by the pineapple and other fruit grower in Uhunmwode and other local government areas of the state.

He said: “We are all aware that Uhunmwode LGA is one of the highest pineapple producing local government area in Edo State if not Nigeria.

“So why can’t we then provide the factory that will buy and process the products from farmers, instead of allowing them to riot away in the farms without buyers?”

On the Technical College, he promised to provide teachers and equip the school to the standard required to make it one of the best schools one can think of in the country.

Also speaking, a party chieftain in the area, Mr. Charles Idahosa, told the people that the only road tarred in Uhunmwode was done by the former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, adding that the present Governor Godwin Obaseki-led PDP administration, has “turned our Technical College to a garri factory.”

He pleaded with the Uhunmwode people to vote for the APC September 21 as Okpebholo has promised to make the lives of the people better.

On his part, the Director-General of APC Campaign, Matthew Urhoghide, appealed to the people to vote for APC on election day.

Urhoghide said both Edo North and Central have all agreed with the Esan agenda, hence their choice of Senator Okpebholo as their party candidate, adding that he believes the party candidate as a good person will listen to the yearnings of the people.

Also speaking, former state Governor, now Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, called on the people of Uhunmwode to vote for APC on September 21, disclosing that he brought Monday Okpebholo to them so that they could hear from him what he intends to do for the people of Uhumwwode.