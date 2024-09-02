APC Chieftain Faults Tertiary Admission Policy on Under  18 Candidates

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has enjoined President Bola Tinubu, to stop the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, from banning students below the age of 18 from writing West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO).

Mumuni, in a statement said the decision to ban students below 18 years from writing WAEC and NECO will have negative consequences.

The minister had said candidates must be 18 years old before they are admitted into tertiary institutions and that the two examination bodies have been instructed not to allow underage children to write their examinations.

But Mumuni maintained that such a policy, if implemented, will have many negative impacts on the students and the society in general, adding that it will reduce access to education opportunities and increase the rate of school dropout and thereby create more social problems in the society.

The APC chieftain stated further that such a policy would also lead to delayed career aspirations and increase anxiety and stress among the youths, urging policymakers to balance educational standards with accessibility.

According to him, the system will cause a setback to students who are going to be in SSS3 by next month because they have to wait for three years to write the Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), noting that parents, guardians and students will now be pushed to go for age declaration and this will encourage falsification of documents.

Mumuni insisted that all students should be given opportunities to pursue their academic and professional goals without undue limitations or barriers.

He said: “I am appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop the minister from implementing such obnoxious policy. It will cause more harms than the expected results.

“This policy will reduce access to educational opportunities. Restricting students under 18 from participating in WASSCE could hinder their progression in the education system, delaying their transition to higher education or vocational training.

“It will also increase school dropout rates. Young students who feel they are unable to take the examinations may lose motivation to continue their education, leading to increased dropout rates.

“Also, the policy will lead to delayed career aspirations. Students may face a extended period before they can enter tertiary education or vocational training, affecting their career prospects and long-term earning potential. If only older students are allowed to take the exams, there could be a bottleneck effect where older candidates face increased competition, making it harder to secure places in higher education.

“The policy when implemented will also have some psychological and Social effects on the students. The pressure of not being able to sit for exams can lead to feelings of inadequacy or stress among students, especially those who are academically inclined.

“Students in this age group may feel isolated from their peers who are able to take and pass the exams, impacting their social interactions and self-esteem. By restricting access to examinations, the government may inadvertently stifle the growth of a skilled workforce, ultimately affecting Nigeria’s economy in the long term.

“Such policies may exacerbate existing inequalities in education, particularly for disadvantaged students who may already struggle to access quality educational resources. Policies should consider the diverse educational contexts and the needs of students, allowing for more flexible age criteria based on academic readiness.

“Implementing support structures for young students, such as preparatory programs or alternative assessment methods, can help them succeed without rigid age restrictions.

“Overall, government policies that prevent students under the age of 18 from writing the WASSCE can have far-reaching negative effects on individuals and society. It is crucial for policymakers to balance educational standards with accessibility, ensuring that all students have the opportunity to pursue their academic and professional goals without undue limitations.”