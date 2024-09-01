Tony Elumelu’s Lasting Legacy

When Tony Elumelu, a banking wizard and world-class businessman, founded Heirs Holdings 14 years ago, the dream was to establish an institution with a transformative impact, an establishment that would leave a lasting legacy and also be committed to improving lives and transforming Africa.

That the businessman has achieved his target is an understatement. Today, he has succeeded in creating a business group that has become the pride of Africa, impacting the lives of many Africans.

Since its inception, over 40,000 youths have been employed across the continent. The holdings have also built so many subsidiaries operating in many sectors of the economy, such as banking, power, energy, financial services, hospitality, real estate, healthcare and technology sectors, while also operating in 24 countries worldwide.

The success of Heirs Holdings speaks volumes of Elumelu’s legacy as he leaves indelible footprints in every aspect of his businesses, dedicating his life to the cause of humanity and making a lasting difference in many lives across the continent.