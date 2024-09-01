For City Businessman, Azeez Yusuf, Humanity is the Greatest Creed

“There is no higher religion than human service. To work for the common good is the greatest creed,’’ says the 28th President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson.

For (Dr.) Azeez Yusuf, a multifaceted individual with a heart full of passion and charity, humanity has indeed become the best religion.

The successful businessman gives to the Jew as much as he does to the Gentile. For him, service to humanity is a noble act that can significantly improve our society.

His remarkable philanthropic contributions and thriving business ventures in the country have garnered immense support and admiration from his numerous followers.

He has made his mark in the realms of business, philanthropy, and grassroots politics. His dedication to uplifting the underprivileged and his numerous achievements have endeared him to many, making him a shining example of compassion.

The philanthropist has taken it upon himself to champion the well-being of the underprivileged and support the youth in grassroots communities often overlooked by the government. He started the noble tradition of giving back to society many years ago when he was not as rich as he is today. He believes that regardless of where you are in life, there is something that you can offer, and that you mustn’t wait to be rich to be able to save the world.

For him, the act of generosity must first start from our willingness to develop a kind spirit. This, we gathered, has earned him numerous accolades and recognitions from the country’s government through his Big Apple Foundation.

In recent times, this Gambian-based Nigerian lawyer has provided palliative support to small-scale business owners and petty traders within the 13 wards of his constituency in Agege, Lagos. This initiative aims to alleviate the impact of subsidy removal on the families benefiting from the programme that is organised under the Ninalowo Empowerment Foundation.

Society Watch gathered that in his usual philanthropic gesture, the billionaire businessman has again earmarked several millions of naira for school children in the coming school year. The programme, tagged ‘Back to School Program,’ is aimed at providing palliatives for children of all public primary schools in Agege and its environs. As hinted, books, school shoes and bags will be provided for thousands of children.

Apart from his philanthropic endeavours, he is also a respected member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and holds a membership card in the prestigious Eko Club. He also serves as the Grand Patron of the Yoruba Community in the Gambia. With business interests spanning countries like Turkey, Dubai, the United Kingdom, The Gambia, and Nigeria, Yusuf has proven himself to be a successful serial entrepreneur.