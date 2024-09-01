Chidimma Adetshina Wins Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Vanessa Obioha

Chidimma Adetshina, who represented Taraba State, has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

Her journey to the title has been nothing short of remarkable, mirroring the resilience and grace that marked the Miss Universe South Africa incident where she was controversially disqualified.



Africa Fact Zone revealed this in a video post on X last night.

“Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has emerged as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024,” it posted.

According to Pop Pulse, she will be representing the country in Mexico at the global stage.



It posted: “She’ll be representing Nigeria at the Miss Universe grand finale in Mexico this November. Congratulations, Chidimma.”

The South African-based media entertainment channel confirmed the victory in a post on its X account, #Pop_PulseZa

“This crown is not just for beauty; it’s a call for unity,” She stated after she was crowned.



The 23-year-old born and raised in South Africa with a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother has been the subject of numerous controversies.

She entered the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant as Miss Taraba after withdrawing from Miss South Africa due to negative online comments about her nationality and accusations of fraud by the South African Home Office.



Following her withdrawal, the Miss Universe organisers extended an invitation to her, which she accepted.

The Miss Universe Nigeria competition was a dazzling display of glitz, glamour, and intelligence. A total of 25 participants keenly contested competition

After the contestants showcased their elegance in evening gowns, the top five finalists were announced: Miss Taraba Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Anambra Paula Ezendu, Miss Edo Edeifo Brittany, Miss Ondo Ayegbidun Peace Olamide, and Miss Rivers Nyekachi Douglas.



The top three winners were then revealed, with Miss Ondo named Miss Lush, Miss Anambra as the first runner-up and Miss Supranational, and Chidimma Adetshina as the overall winner.

Adetshina will receive N10 million in cash along with other prizes as well as representing Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico this November.