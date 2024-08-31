  • Saturday, 31st August, 2024

Kano Reschedule LG Polls, Fixes Oct. 26

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

In recognition and conformity with the recent Supreme Court decision, the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has rescheduled the upcoming local government elections to 26th October, 2024 as against 30th November 2024.
The commission’s Chairman, Professor Sani Malumfashi, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists in Kano, said KANSEIC has no other option than to change the date for the elections.
He said, “There was a mutual agreement between states and the federal government over the expiration of October deadline on local government financial autonomy.
“The commission is justifiably impelled to reschedule the already scheduled local government election to 26th October, 2024 as against 30th November 2024.”
The chairman further explained that in pursuant to the Electoral Act, 2022,and Kano State Electoral Law 2024 as amended, the commission issued a schedule of activities for the election.

Recall that the commission had fixed N10 million as nomination fees for the chairmanship position and N5 million for the councillorship slot, ahead of the polls.

