Carloha Nigeria Showcases Cherry, Offers Discounts on Tiggo 2 Pro

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha, the authorized importer and assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has put the Chery Tiggo 2 on display at the Mega Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The display, which began yesterday, August 30 will end tomorrow, September 1, 2024. According to officials of the company, this special three-day event will showcase the popular Chery Tiggo 2 model, offering customers a unique opportunity to experience its exceptional features and value.

The officials said, “During the display, Carloha will offer the Chery Tiggo 2 at an incredible price of N25 million. In addition to this competitive pricing, customers will also benefit from 6 years of free service and a comprehensive 6-year warranty or 200,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

“Moreso, with state-of-the-art workshops, certified technicians, and engineers, Carloha is ready to provide adequate automobile solutions and services for all Chery customers. These exclusive offers underscore Carloha’s commitment to providing Nigerian customers with high-quality vehicles and exceptional after-sales support.”

The Chery Tiggo 2 Pro is a well-rounded compact SUV that combines style, comfort, and safety features, with modern technology, making it an ideal choice for the modern driver. It offers a compelling option for those looking for an affordable yet feature-rich vehicle that can handle the demands of both city and light off-road driving. Tiggo 2 Pro is powered by a 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers a balanced combination of power and fuel efficiency. The engine is mated to a 9-speed CVT (continuously variable transmission) automatic transmission, catering to different driving preferences. With its blend of performance, sleek design, spacious interior, innovative safety features, efficiency, and versatility, the Tiggo 2 Pro stands out as an attractive choice in the competitive compact SUV market.

“Therefore, we invite all car enthusiasts, potential buyers, and the general public to visit the Chery display at Mega Plaza from August 30 to September 1, 2024.

“Our team of experts will be on hand to provide detailed information, answer questions, and offer test drives to ensure visitors can fully experience the Chery Tiggo 2,” the company said.