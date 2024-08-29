Updated: Ajaero Undergoes Interrogation, Says He Was Asked About Tenant in NLC Building

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero has been interrogated by police investigators.

Ajaero returned to the Labour House, headquarters of the labour movement, at 11.25am after undergoing interrogation at the police facility in Abuja.

Police had invited Ajaero last week for, “interview on charges connected to alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cyber crime but the NLC president applied for shift of the date to Thursday, August 29.

Addressing workers who had kept vigil at the Labour House since early morning, Ajaero said he was drilled by the police investigation concerning a foreigner that rented an office at the NLC headquarters in Abuja.

He said that he honoured the police invitation and assured workers and Nigerians that NLC will remain committed to fighting for their welfare no matter the challenges.

When asked what transpired at the meeting with the Police, Ajaero said the Police asked him to state all he knew about the man who had been declared wanted.

“I wouldn’t know the intent of the police in bringing me to question, it is only them that know their intention. As the issue is still being investigated, I am not going to serve as a judge,” he said.

Ajaero said that despite the challenges, organised labour will continue to pressure government to hasten the process of implementation of the national minimum wage recently signed into law

Earlier, a lawyer with Femi Falana Chambers, Mr. Maxwell Opara, said there was no cause for alarm, adding that Police merely asked Ajaero to provide some information about the tenant occupying an office in the NLC headquarters

He said that what transpired at the meeting with the Police investigators did not reflect the content of their invitation which created suspicion.