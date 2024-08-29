Robinson, Khosrowshahi Lead Prosper Africa’s Delegation to SSABIS

Following the confirmation of the Sub-Saharan Africa Business Investment Summit (SSABIS) as a sub-event of the 2024 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Prosper Africa Coordinator Ms. British A. Robinson, a United States Presidential National Security initiative aimed at strengthening the strategic and economic partnership with African countries has been confirmed as the leader of the Group for the programme.

Robinson, who has extensive experience in collaboration and assistance, will discuss Prosper Africa’s engagements and interests in Sub-Saharan Africa.

She works closely with the White House National Security Council and 17 United States federal agencies to form alliances with businesses, investors, and government leaders.

Robinson, a visionary leader with decades of experience in public-private partnerships, social impact investing, corporate social responsibility, global public health, education, and government policy, started her career at Citibank in retail banking and private wealth management.

Furthermore, Cameron Khosrowshahi, Senior Investment Advisor to Prosper Africa, a US government initiative to significantly increase two-way trade and investment between the US and African countries, will be part of the strong US team attending the September event.

As Prosper Africa’s Investment Lead, he is expected to provide insights into emerging trends, high-impact sectors, and innovative investment strategies being implemented.

The influential trade and investment expert previously led the INVEST initiative, a $167 million collaborative platform that brings together the skills and capital of donors, investors, and corporations to achieve development goals.

Khosrowshahi has also managed Prosper Africa and USAID’s Institutional Investor Initiative, a six-year collaboration with the US and African pension communities that has resulted in over $1.8 billion in institutional capital commitments.