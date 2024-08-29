Rivers Pensioners Seek Increased Benefits

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers state government led by Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been urged to improve on the payment of gratuity and pension arrears for its retired civil servants in the state. The state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), made this call in Port Harcourt, while speaking with journalists on their plight.

Governor Fubara had during the opening event for the 2024 Rivers State Civil Service Week, disclosed that the state government now pays N2 billion monthly to offset the backlog of pension and gratuity to retired civil servants.

Fubara, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, at the event explained that he decided to increase the payment from N1billion monthly to N2billion to clear the backlog as well as ensure effective implementation of payment of gratuities and pensions to retired civil servants.

However, Chairman of the NUP, Mr. Collins Nwankwo, who lauded the governor for the promise to up the pension benefits, urged the government to prioritise paying full benefits to retirees with smaller entitlements, for them to make effective use of the funds.

Nwankwo said: “The state governor approved additional N1billion to what we had for the payment. So now we can talk about N1billion monthly payment for gratuities, initial pension arrears and death benefits to our pensioners.

“We are happy about that, it will boost expectation. But the magnitude of indebtedness on the part of government relative to the pensioners in the state is very high. The money released does not really make the kind of impact that is expected because so many people out there are still not paid.

“We are aware that some of our members are not paid fully what they are supposed to be paid. Some are given half payment, and the whole essence of that is because the fund is insufficient.”

On his part, the union Secretary, Mr. Joseph Agbo, stated that the current administration has only increased the payment from N1billion to N2 billion, stressing that the available payment is insufficient to clear the backlog of gratuities and pension arrears in the state.

Commending the governor for the promise to release N1billion every month to add to what has being collected by Ministry of Finance to pay the existing pensioners who has not been paid their initial pension arrears, he noted the need for harmonisation of the three benefits.

Agbo further revealed that the state government is yet to clear backlog of over N110 billion owed retired civil servants in the state including initial pension payment, gratuity and death benefits.

He said: “I want to thank our governor for being so kind to add to what we have been collecting, directing Ministry of Finance to pay the existing Pensioners who have not been paid their initial pension arrears, death benefit. The N2 billion released may not go round. Is not sufficient. Already, Rivers state because of three items, initial pension payment, gratuity and death benefit, is yet to clear N110 billion. As at that time the government was not prepared to pay. The former government and present released N1million each and now N2billion and it cannot take care of the three items.”

Agbo, who noted that the federal government has from time to time increase the benefits of pensioners who retired under its service, regretted that for over 20 years pension benefits in Rivers state has not been implemented.

“The money has lost its value checking from the time they started owing. If you drag back to 2004 when the first government came in and ended in 2008. The people concerned, who are in indigenes of the Rivers State, are denied of their money. Is only the money that can save pensioners. The bulk money are not paid as at when due.

“Harmonisation has not been done. I retired about 20years ago. What I was paid in 1999 is what I am still receiving now. That money has lost value long ago. I was receiving N12, 000, by federal government, now I am receiving about N26, 000. Apart from this payment, the government should see a way out of treating the matters of pensioners.

“We want the government to do the needful, we thank the governor for the increase, we equally beg you to see the problem of pensioners and treat it just like fatherly way of doing things. You’re a father to everyone now. Please the pensioners in this state are suffering. We need harmonisation of the payment. There is no increase on pension rate since 1999 till date,” Agbo added.