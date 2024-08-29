Nigeria Immigration Repatriates Zimbabwean Bishop Over Visa Violation

Chinedu Eze





After several diplomatic brickbats, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announced the repatriation of Zimbabwean Bishop Eben Nhiwatawi on August 24, 2024, for violating Nigerian immigration laws.

The NIS was said to have apprehended Nhiwatawi in Yola, Adamawa State, after discovering he misused his tourist visa and breached immigration protocols.

According to information from the NIS, Nhiwatawi entered Nigeria on August 21, 2024, using a Tourist Visa (F5A), strictly meant for tourism activities. However, authorities discovered him participating in the Methodist Church leadership election, which violated the visa terms under the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024.

Following this infraction, the Comptroller General of NIS, Kemi Nanna Nandep, with ministerial approval, immediately ordered his repatriation.

Immigration stated that while it encourages lawful entry of foreigners into the country for investment and business activities, it would not tolerate any violation of immigration laws.

“The Service encourages lawful FDIs and business activities, recognising their role in economic growth and development. However, it will not tolerate violations of immigration laws,” the agency said in a statement signed by Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI) and spokesman of the agency, Kenneth Udo.

The NIS reiterated its commitment to safeguarding national security by closely monitoring the activities of foreign nationals.

In the midst of escalating conflicts within Nigeria’s United Methodist Church, Nhiwatiwa was apprehended by authorities while on a mission to facilitate the election of a new church leader.

The incident occurred in Yola, Adamawa State, as part of efforts to replace the outgoing Bishop John Wesley Yohanna, who recently resigned.

Reports indicated that Nhiwatiwa was detained by the NIS on August 23, 2024, shortly after arriving in Yola for a meeting with members of the Southern Nigerian Annual Conference.

The Bishop, who was there to oversee the transition process, was taken into custody despite possessing all necessary documentation.

However, the Public Relations Officer for the United Methodist Church, Fatima Adamu, expressed concern over the arrest, in a statement released to journalists in Jalingo, Taraba State.

According to her, the church leadership was calling for the immediate release of Nhiwatiwa, attributing the incident to actions by a factional group within the church opposed to the Bishop’s presence.

The church’s statement, signed by Pastor Salisu Waziri, highlighted suspicions that members of a breakaway faction—stemming from disagreements over same-sex marriage discussions at a recent international conference in the United States—were responsible for orchestrating the bishop’s arrest.

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Government was said to have proactively shut down all United Methodist Church branches within the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Charles Maijankai, explained that the measure was aimed at preventing further disruption and potential clashes among church members contesting control over church properties.

The church leadership said it feared that this incident might be the beginning of a broader crackdown, with plans reportedly underway to detain additional members and pastors involved in the contentious dispute.

Following his initial detention, Nhiwatiwa was held at the Yola Immigration office before being moved to his hotel under guard.

On Saturday, August 24, 2024, he was said to have been escorted to Abuja alongside an immigration officer and was held at the NIS Headquarters in the capital before his repatriation.