Lafarge Africa Launches Training Programme for 40 Nigerian Women in Tiling, Block Laying

Bennett Oghifo

In a significant stride towards gender equality and empowerment, leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and makers of cement, concrete and Mortar, Lafarge.

Africa Plc; has kicked off the 2024 edition of its Female Tilers and Block Laying Training Program. The initiative which began Tuesday at Nawair Ud Deen High School in Ebute Metta, Lagos, aims to equip 40 women from low-income communities with essential skills in the traditionally male-dominated construction sector through a 4 weeks intensive training.

Viola Graham-Douglas, Director, Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainable Development, Lafarge Africa Plc, reinforced the importance of breaking down gender barriers through such initiatives. “I am proud of what we are doing as an organization in empowering the women in our communities. Stereotypes around jobs or vocational skills no longer exist as we build an equitable world for all. It is important that we give women the support they require to thrive and succeed.”

Reflecting on the training process, Folarin Sukanmi Quadri, Trainer Representative, Lagos state Tilers Association expressed his appreciation for Lafarge Africa’s commitment to empowering women. “First of all, I want to thank Lafarge Africa for organizing this initiative and providing the trainees with mentors that will continue to support them after the program.”

Owoeye Oluyemi, Director in Construction and Technical Instructor from the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board, urged the women to seize the opportunity provided by the program. “This opportunity provided by Lafarge Africa should be fully utilized. These are in-demand skills that will open up economic opportunities for you.”

As part of the training program, the women will also be empowered with relevant skills such as financial literacy, entrepreneurship & digital marketing. Upon graduation, the participants will be awarded certificates and enlisted into the Block Makers and Tillers Association of Nigeria.

The Female Tilers and Block Making Training Program is a testament to Lafarge Africa’s ongoing commitment to community development, gender equality, and sustainable growth in Nigeria. As these 40 women embark on their training journey, they carry with them the support and encouragement of a company dedicated to making a lasting impact on society.