Jameson to Eliminate Cartons for  Sustainability Promotion

Jameson, a leading Irish whiskey brand, has announced a significant milestone in its journey towards sustainability with plans to eliminate cartons outer packaging from its product branding.

As part of its parent’s company, Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s efforts to promoting sustainability, this move is a major important step towards reducing its carbon footprint.

According to the promoters of the brand, this innovative move is aimed at minimising waste and reducing the our environmental impact of Jameson’s packaging on the environment. The exclusion of the carton casing will significantly decrease the amount of paper and cardboard used in the production process, resulting in an eco-friendlier packaging solution. This change will not only reduce waste but also conserve natural resources, aligning with Jameson’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Commenting, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, Michael Ehindero said: “We are mindful of the environmental impact of our business activities.” The removal of the carton is one more demonstration of our commitment towards protecting the environment through sustainable practices. We are constantly exploring new ways to reduce our carbon footprint, promote environmentally friendly practices throughout our operations, and encourage sustainable consumption.” “We are dedicated to being a more environmentally responsible business.”

He further stated that the removal of the carton is just one step in their journey towards sustainability.

This initiative is part of Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes reducing energy consumption, waste, and emissions across all its brands. The company is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and promoting sustainable development in Nigeria. By working together with suppliers, customers, and stakeholders, Jameson aims to create a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Also speaking, Head of Portfolio, Bond & Connect, Pernod Ricard Nigeria,

Bodam Taiwo said: “Paul Ricard, one of our founders, used to say that we are responsible for building a better world for future generations, together. He believed that it was our duty. As an organization, we believe that even small changes can make a big difference. We are aiming to make room for a greener future. By working together, we can reduce our impact on the environment and promote a more sustainable future. This is just the beginning of another facet of our sustainability journey and responsibility agenda, and we are excited to continue innovating and finding new ways to reduce our environmental footprint positively impact our environment.”