Haul247 Taps Meta, Diageo Executives to Drive Growth, Diversity on Company’s Board

Leading logistics technology company Haul247 has announced the appointment of Ngozi Aghomi and Adaora Ikenze as Non-Executive Directors as part of its mission to promote diversity and inclusivity on its board while driving innovation and growth within the logistics ecosystem.

“Ngozi and Adaora bring a wealth of experience in navigating complex markets and scaling operations, which will be instrumental as we expand our footprint across Africa and introduce new services,” said Haul247 CEO Sehinde Afolayan, pointing out that these appointments bring together the unique strengths of two experienced leaders to support Haul247’s vision for the African logistics industry.

Aghomi, Director of Manufacturing Operations at Diageo North America Inc., is a Supply Chain Management professional who has worked with multinational corporations across Sub-Saharan Africa. In addition to her BSc. and MSc. in Computer Science, Aghomi holds an MBA in General Management from the Pan Atlantic University’s Lagos Business School, as well as two Executive Diplomas in Managing Businesses in Emerging Markets from the University of Wisconsin and the University of Navarra’s IESE Business School.

“Joining Haul247’s board is a tremendous opportunity to be part of a dynamic team transforming logistics in Africa,” said Aghomi. “With my background in supply chain management and business strategy, I am excited to help drive Haul247’s expansion and enhance its service offerings across the continent.”

Ikenze, Director, Public Policy (Anglophone West Africa) at Meta Platforms Inc., has worked as a lawyer, development expert, political adviser, and not-for-profit funder across Africa, Europe, and the US. Before joining META, she held senior positions with the Global Fund for Women in San Francisco, the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa in Nigeria. Ikenze attended the University of Sheffield and Columbia University for her undergraduate and master’s degrees.

“I am honoured to join Haul247’s board and contribute to its mission of revolutionising logistics across Africa,” remarked Ikenze. “The potential for growth and innovation in this sector is immense, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to support Haul247 in achieving its strategic goals.”

With seed investment raised in 2023 to become ‘Africa’s Airbnb for trucks and warehouses,’ Haul247’s new board appointments mark a significant milestone, solidifying its position in the African logistics industry.

Founded by Afolayan, Tobi Obasa, and Akindele Phillips, Haul247 is a digital-based haulage platform that helps businesses simplify complex logistics challenges. Its goal is to revolutionise the African logistics landscape by leveraging technology to create an efficient, transparent, and cost-effective platform for businesses to manage their transportation and warehousing needs. Its unique solution is the company’s ability to match orders with available assets using an “Airbnb” approach for trucks and warehouses. So far, Haul247 offers services to over 22 multinationals, with over 1,000 trucks available on its platform and about 151,000 square meters of warehouse space across various locations.