BIGIF, UN Partners Stakeholders to Support Women Political Participation

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Women across Nigeria have been challenged to invest in politics as well as take up more elective positions even as calls were made to the federal government to implement the 35 percent affirmative action which will enable women take up more strategic positions in nation building.

These calls were made during a 2-day stakeholders’ convention tagged Advance Women Political Participation in Nigeria, at the Amore Hotels in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.



The convention which was sponsored by Balm In Gilead Foundation For Sustainability Development (BIGIF) and supported by United Nations Women in Canada targets the creation of an enabling environment to ensure more women participate in the 2027 general elections and subsequent ones.

The 2-day convention segmented into sessions where the roles of the average Nigerian woman was highlighted traditionally, religiously and the stereotype belief that women should tend the kitchen and other needs of the family rather lend their quota in policies and decision makings which affects their lives.



The panelists and discussants argued that women roles in the society has gone beyond the normal of seen and not heard and that the average Nigeria woman has the unction to function, politically and otherwise should they be given the same opportunity as their male counterparts.

One of the keynote speakers, Dr. Idris Ibrahim, a Principal Research Officer, National Institute for Legislative and Development Studies, Abuja, who spoke on the need for a constitutional reform which will encourage women to put their numbers into use during the elections stressed the need for accountability from women holding different positions in the country.

He opined that women in holding elective or other positions should endeavor to prove themselves to be accountable as such will encourage other women to show interest in politics and elections.



The panelists consisting of notable women politicians, media practitioners, head of civil societies, students, youths and persons with disabilities all agreed on the challenges facing women intending to go into politics and factors that may affect their continuous improvement in the political world.

A former chairperson of Gbonyin Local Government Area, Mrs. Folasade Akinola, maintained that finance is the major setback hindering a lot of women from going into the political space.

She however declared that should women come together to support one another. She contended that money will not be a major factor should women go back to the grass roots to familiarize themselves with their environment.

” We can start from somewhere even in our community, everything is not money. Our charisma, discipline, contributions to national and party issues at our wards will go a long way.

“People will be forced to reckon with us the moment we come out and prove that we can succeed where our male counterparts have even failed,” she concluded.

Other panelists also highlighted poverty, lack of education, intimidation, and the general belief that it’s a man’s world to mention a few of the setbacks that women encounter in their political journey.

For the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abayomi Oyebanji of Ekiti State, on Students Affairs, Modupe Mary Adetiba, the place of women in politics has shifted from leading campaign songs during elections to be on the ballot to be voted for.

Her words: “I am a woman who strongly believe in my capabilities to succeed. I know what I must do to be reckoned with in the political space and so the women need a thorough sensitization, orientation and the need to be mentored if truly we are ready for women to stop taking the back seat when issues about making decisions that shapes our present and future is being discussed.

“I believe with the right method and attitude our world will soon change and women will soon be in the driver’s seat of policies decision making in the country.”

The Programme Manager of BIGIF, Mr. Nelson Akerele, while speaking to journalists, said though the knowledge of leadership is not premised on earning certificates but also to build capacity especially the women to be able to withstand the rigours and aligned with the technical know-how of contesting for elective positions.

“Though numbers are on the side of the women when it comes to elections in this country judging from stats and figures but it’s quite unfortunate that women are not taking numerical advantages and that is why we always have cases of “Dibo ko sebe” – that is monetisation of votes during elections.

“But if they are properly educated on their powers and their abilities, I tell you nobody will come to them to swindle of their votes for a token of 5000 naira,” he concluded.

Mr. Nelson also disclosed that in order to put women on the front map of elections, the organizers must bring on board, traditional rulers, religious heads, faith leaders, grassroots mobilisation from home front, civil societies, FIDA, media houses to mention a few to drive the point home.

“We need to partner all the stake holders if we are to achieve our mission not just on paper but in the subsequent elections in Nigeria.”