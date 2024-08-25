  • Sunday, 25th August, 2024

Vandals Destroying Rail Tracks, Nigerian Railway MD Cries Out

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has expressed concern over the rate of vandalism and theft of its infrastructure across the country.
Its Managing Director, Mr. Freeborn Okhirie, stated this during a visit to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), headquarters in Abuja at the weekend.


Okhirie commended the NSCDC for its unwavering efforts in protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), which has, over the years, led to the arrest of railway sleeper thieves.
He, however, said notwithstanding the NSCDC’s efforts to salvage the NRC from economic saboteurs, the corporation still suffers losses through vandalism of its installations across the country.


“Rail tracks are still being vandalised while the number of perpetrators is rising despite many arrests,” he said.
According to the NRC boss, all hands must be on deck to confront the disturbing trend, which he described as “an organised conspiracy to commit economic sabotage”.


He called for a stronger synergy among critical stakeholders and security agencies to bring perpetrators and sponsors of such vandalism to book.
Okhirie urged Nigerians to provide information that would lead to the arrest of suspects so that infrastructure meant to meet the public’s needs would be secured.


Responding, NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, disclosed that more than 20 trailers conveying vandalised railway sleepers had been impounded by the Corps.
“Numerous suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime of vandalism of Railway slippers,” he disclosed.
Audi expressed readiness to work harder to curtail the acts, while decrying the slow pace encountered in the course of prosecution of suspects.
He said the NSCDC would strengthen its disciplinary mechanism and sanction any personnel found sabotaging the concerted effort.

Audi solicited NRC’s assistance in catering for the welfare of personnel deployed to protect railway infrastructure.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.