Vandals Destroying Rail Tracks, Nigerian Railway MD Cries Out

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has expressed concern over the rate of vandalism and theft of its infrastructure across the country.

Its Managing Director, Mr. Freeborn Okhirie, stated this during a visit to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), headquarters in Abuja at the weekend.



Okhirie commended the NSCDC for its unwavering efforts in protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), which has, over the years, led to the arrest of railway sleeper thieves.

He, however, said notwithstanding the NSCDC’s efforts to salvage the NRC from economic saboteurs, the corporation still suffers losses through vandalism of its installations across the country.



“Rail tracks are still being vandalised while the number of perpetrators is rising despite many arrests,” he said.

According to the NRC boss, all hands must be on deck to confront the disturbing trend, which he described as “an organised conspiracy to commit economic sabotage”.



He called for a stronger synergy among critical stakeholders and security agencies to bring perpetrators and sponsors of such vandalism to book.

Okhirie urged Nigerians to provide information that would lead to the arrest of suspects so that infrastructure meant to meet the public’s needs would be secured.



Responding, NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, disclosed that more than 20 trailers conveying vandalised railway sleepers had been impounded by the Corps.

“Numerous suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime of vandalism of Railway slippers,” he disclosed.

Audi expressed readiness to work harder to curtail the acts, while decrying the slow pace encountered in the course of prosecution of suspects.

He said the NSCDC would strengthen its disciplinary mechanism and sanction any personnel found sabotaging the concerted effort.

Audi solicited NRC’s assistance in catering for the welfare of personnel deployed to protect railway infrastructure.