FG Unveils Measures to Tackle Sudden Death Syndrome in Nigeria

. Says 447,800 lives lost annually due to NCDs

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

In a bid to reduce health dangers associated with heart attack, hypertension, and other ailments that cause sudden death, the federal government has unveiled five policy measures aimed at tackling these non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ms. Daju Kachallom, who unveiled the measures on behalf of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said NCDs accounted for 27 per cent of all annual deaths in the country, translating to approximately 447,800 lives lost each year.

The minister listed the diseases to include cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, sickle cell disease, and mental health disorders.

Among the policy documents were the National Policy for the Prevention and Control of NCDs, National NCD Task-Shifting and Task-Sharing (NTSTS) Policy and National Guideline for the Prevention and Management of Hypertension.

Others include the National Tobacco Control Strategic Plan of Action (2024 – 2028). Newsletter for People Living with NCDs (PLWNCDs) and the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette – Fats, Oils, & Food Containing Fats & Oils Regulations 2022.

Speaking on the threat posed by NCDs to Nigerians, Pate said: “These conditions account for 27 per cent of all annual deaths in our country, equating to approximately 447,800 lives lost each year. Many of these deaths are premature, occurring between the ages of 30 and 70, highlighting the urgency of our intervention”.

He said challenges posed by these disease conditions were exacerbated by demographic and epidemiological transitions, as well as the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles—such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, poor diets, and physical inactivity.

However, the minister noted that the majority of NCD risk factors were preventable.

He said the ministry had developed a comprehensive response encapsulated in several key policy documents, which were launched yesterday.

“The launch of these publications is a crucial step in our nation’s journey towards a healthier future. These documents are not just guidelines; they are instruments of change that will shape our healthcare practices and policies for years to come,” he said.

As part of efforts to reduce loss of lives resulting from cardiovascular diseases and other related ailments, the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday pledged to collaborate with the federal government in mounting sensitisation campaigns across the country.

While sharing similar concerns on the growing threat posed by NCDs, the Country Director of WHO in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Molumbo, said NCDs were gradually overtaken by communicable diseases in terms of casualties.

He said that NCDs were among the biggest killer diseases for mankind presently.

Molumbo commended the Federal Ministry of Health for prioritising the prevention and control of NCDs, Mulumbo.

He pledged that WHO would extend its support for NCD prevention programmes being implemented in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) additional four states.

In addition, Molumbo said WHO would work with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to launch a nationwide campaign to establish accurate data on NCDs and to be able to control the numbers.