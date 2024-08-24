Gov Ododo Not Planning to Abandon APC, Says Kogi Govt

Kogi State Government has debunked a media report that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is planning to defect from the All Progessives Congress, describing the report as reckless and a blatant falsehood.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications. Kingsley Femi Fanwo, reminded the media of its responsibility to the tenets of journalism, noting that journalists should always strive to stay away from falsehood and lies concocted by interested sources.

It said it was unintelligent to insinuate that the governor was abandoning the party that supported him all through his electioneering and the litigations, when it had just triumphed at the Supreme Court with the support of his party.

It assured the people of Kogi that the governor remains a solid member of the APC and will support the party’s success, not only in Kogi State, but nationally.

The statement read: “The attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to a reckless and unprofessional media report that the Governor of the State was considering dumping the All Progressives Congress. We would have ignored the blatant falsehood but we owe the public the duty of correct and adequate information.

“The promoters of the falsehood are people who are still ruing their woeful failure at the law courts and probably trying to find a back door into the All Progressives Congress, hence their resort to the only tools at their disposal which are falsehood, propaganda, misinformation and disinformation.

“The picture being circulated was taken at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Taraba State Governor, His Excellency, Agbu Kefas, which was attended by dignitaries across the country, including the Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON as well as Governors across party lines. His Excellency Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo was at the occasion to honor the daughter of a colleague like other Governors did.

“Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo just yesterday, triumphed at the Supreme Court with the support of his party. It is unintelligent to insinuate that the Governor is abandoning the party that supported him all through his electioneering and the litigations. Their craft of lies are falling like a pack of cards.

“We want to assure the good people of Kogi State that their Governor remains a solid member of the All Progressives Congress and will support the party’s success, not only in Kogi State, but nationally. We urge the people to rest assured that Kogi remains APC and will continue to support the laudable policies and progress being recorded by the President of our dear nation, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. Indeed, Governors are united across party lines to support the efforts of Mr President at uniting our nation.”