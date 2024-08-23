  • Friday, 23rd August, 2024

TGI Group’s Advocacy for Inclusive Growth, Sustainable Solutions Echoes at Forums

Business | 37 mins ago

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a key player in the Nigerian economy, has highlighted the importance of inclusive growth, modernization, and private sector solutions for developing Nigeria and Africa.

At the 21st African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum in Washington D.C., Vice Chairman of TGI Group (Africa), Farouk Gumel emphasized the need for AGOA to evolve by fostering greater inclusion and social impact. “The essence of AGOA is about creating jobs and promoting inclusive growth,” said Gumel. “We must focus on sectors such as agriculture, where value addition can significantly benefit both African economies and the U.S. market.”

Gumel highlighted the trade figures between Africa and the U.S., noting that while the total trade is approximately $44.8 billion, a substantial portion comes from a few countries and specific sectors. He stressed the importance of diversifying this trade to include more countries and industries that create jobs and drive inclusive growth. “For AGOA to achieve its goals, African nations and their people must truly benefit from it,” he stated.

Other panellists at the forum included Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Republic of South Africa; Anne Aliker, Standard Bank Head Client Coverage, Corporate and Investment Banking; Catherine Robinson, Senior Director, Pfizer; Hanok Teferra Shawl, Managing Director, Africa, Boeing; and Bobby Thomson, Global Head of Government Engagement, Visa Inc

