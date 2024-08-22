Akure South Launches Digital Revolution, Trains 20 Staff

In a move to bolster computer literacy and digital advancement in government operations, authorities of Akure South Local Government in Ondo State have entered into partnership with a global technology company to train 20 of the council’s strategically placed staff members.

The Chairman, Transition Committee of Akure South Local Government, Dr. Gbenga Fasua, disclosed this on Thursday, after a visit to the facilities of TEHUB Africa, a world-renowned computer literacy digital outfit, in Akure, the state’s capital.

In a statement issued by the chairman’s media aide, Prince Iteyemi Adegoroye, Fasua disclosed that the administration of Akure South was making commendable strides in enhancing digital literacy by partnering with TEHUB Africa for IT fundamentals’ training of its staff members.

“This initiative, which involves training 20 local government employees, showcases the chairman’s proactive leadership and vision for a technologically adept workforce.

“The partnership was also borne out of the chairman’s recent visit to TEHUB Africa’s impressive facilities, where he recognised the institute’s commitment to empowering individuals through technology,” the statement explained.

It added that Fasua’s initiative “to propose this collaboration reflects a forward-thinking approach to public administration; ensuring that local government staff are well-equipped to navigate the demands of a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The training programme will cover essential IT skills, significantly improving staff efficiency and service delivery.

“It is a vital step towards the digital transformation goals of Akure South Local Government, demonstrating the chairman’s dedication to fostering a more responsive and effective governance model.

“TEHUB Africa’s robust infrastructure, including over 100 desktops, Starlink internet connectivity, and reliable 24/7 power supply, ensures that this training will be delivered to the highest standards.

“The institute’s proven track record in various educational fields further affirms its capability to undertake this important task.”

The council’s spokesman futher stressed in the statement that the initiative would not only enhance the skill set of government staff but that it also exemplified the chairman’s commitment to modernising public service through technology.

“It is a noble achievement that sets a benchmark for other local governments in embracing digital literacy as a cornerstone of effective governance,” the statement remarked.