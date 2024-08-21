Nigerians Groan Under Chokehold of Fuel Scarcity

Yinka Olatunbosun

Unending queues have been observed at a few filling stations currently across the country. The fuel scarcity has again pushed up transport fares while most businesses that rely on power are feeling the heat of this prolonged fuel crisis.

For commuters, it is daily agony to wake up to a new hike in transport fares whilst income remains the same. In Lagos, many commuters opt to trek some distance to reduce the amount expended on daily transportation.

Fuel scarcity has been a staple in the Nigerian economy. Still, many Nigerians find it worrisome that despite the country’s status as an oil-producing country, fuel scarcity still affects the quality of life of most Nigerians who suffer daily losses as they spend hours waiting endlessly to buy fuel.

One tweep (@dambatta_1) remarked on X (formerly Twitter): “We’ve the crude oil. We’ve the refineries. But we’ve to join long queue to buy #Fuel and also at an exorbitant price. When it comes to the list of world countries with the best leadership, Nigeria sits at the bottom.”

Another tweep (ijeoma_miriam) wrote: “The fuel scarcity is biting.The whole of Itire from Ojuelegba No Fuel Station is selling. Only NNPC in Yaba. Whether it is fake or real scarcity, Nigerians are paying a lot for fuel, so let it be available. You cannot beat a child and tell him/her not to cry when the time comes.”

While some Nigerians are lamenting over the scarcity of fuel at the most filling stations, some street traders are cashing out on the situation as another tweep (@austeiin) observed: “Thugs boldly selling black market inside fuel filling stations is the highest level of corruption and lawlessness I’ve ever seen in my life in this country. Back then, black market na coded things but today it’s normal even inside NNPC.”

The removal of fuel subsidy at the outset of the current administration has caused a major disruption in the pump price of petrol. At the moment, the pump price of fuel oscillates between N650 and N880 in various cities across Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Executive Vice President, Downstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Dapo Segun, has appealed for understanding from Nigerians, saying that the company is working with relevant stakeholders to address the distribution, evacuation and logistics challenges.