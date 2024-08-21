  • Wednesday, 21st August, 2024

Encomium as Peter Aghahowa Retires from PenCom

Ebere Nwoji

It was a night of commendations and testaments of diligence and dedication to excellence service by everyone in attendance at the  dinner organised by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) in honour of Mr Peter Osamuede Aghahowa, who retired recently from the  Commission. 

The PenCom Director of finance, Dr. Charles Emukowhate, who spoke on behalf of the acting Director General of PenCom, Omolola Oloworaran, management and staff of the Commission, noted that Aghahowa was a dedicated and excellent worker who always finds solution to any assignment given to him. 

He said though Aghahowa was  retiring from service after 35 years of service which coincided with his 60th Birthday, he was not tired because his skills and knowledge would certainly still be required in other endeavours. 

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chief host, Mr Abdulkadir Dahiru, who was Aghahowa’s successor as Head of Corporate Communications Department of PenCom, commended Mr. Aghahowa for his exemplary service. 

In his response, the celebrant who attended the occasion with his wife and children, expressed appreciation to God for granting him grace. 

“I want to thank God for the kind of grace he has given me. For those who are close to me, I’ve always told them that I’m a favoured child. I did enjoy God’s favour even in PenCom. Even at turbulent times, somehow, God was able to lead through those times.” 

