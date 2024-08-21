Cross River State Ministry Partners with Nugi Technologies to Launch Wealth Creation App to Empower Citizens  

Commissioner of Wealth Creation and Employment with Desk Officers of 18 L.G.A.s



In a landmark move towards leveraging technology for economic growth and social welfare, the Cross River State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment has joined forces with global tech powerhouse, Nugi Technologies.

The partnership has resulted in the development of a cutting-edge “wealth creation application,” designed to support local businesses and empower vulnerable citizen in the state.



Launching this app comes at a crucial time as Nigeria faces challenges with accurate data management, offering a timely solution to streamline resource allocation and improve support for vulnerable communities.

This application ensures that support reaches the right people quickly and effectively, including anything from business grants to palliative care to training programs.



One of the most significant breakthroughs this application brings is the elimination of ghost lists, which have long plagued resource distribution efforts.

With this new tool, residents are accurately documented, creating a reliable database that empowers the Government to allocate aid where it’s needed most.

The precision in resource management is set to reduce errors in resource allocation and transform community support throughout Cross River State.



To facilitate the seamless implementation of this application, Nugi Technologies recently organised a comprehensive Data Management Training Workshop for desk officers across all 18 LGAs.

The two-day event, held from July 29th to 30th, 2024, was attended by key dignitaries, including the Chief of Staff of Cross River State, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar, representing the Governor, Sen. Prince Bassey Edet Otu, and the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Michael Egbeda.



The Chief of Staff of Cross River State emphasised the state’s dedication to leveraging technology for improved governance and citizen welfare.

The Chief Operating Officer of Nugi Technologies, Ajoke Akinlabi, pledged the company’s full support for Cross River State’s development goals.

She assured local government officials of ongoing assistance as they adapt to the new data management system.



The app offers several key features to streamline user registration and information management.

Users can easily search for others using their Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) or generate new ones for first-time registrants.

The app also categorises citizens based on their employment status and special circumstances, making it easier to offer more effective training programs, target business grants effectively, and provide better support to vulnerable groups in the state.



This initiative demonstrates the transformative power of technology to improve lives individually and collectively.

Through this collaboration, Nugi Technologies and the Cross River State Government are not only committed to empowering citizens and improving operational efficiency but are also setting a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards technological and economic advancement.



The initiative also positions Cross River State at the forefront of digital governance and economic progress in Nigeria and beyond and will shape the state’s future, making it a better place to live, work, and thrive for years to come.