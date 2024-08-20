Nigeria Canvasses Enhanced Cooperation, Regional Integration With Tanzania

* Seeks stronger ties in trade, security

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has canvassed for strengthened cooperation between Nigeria and Tanzania in shared aspirations for continental growth and unity.

This, he said, has become necessary since Nigeria shares historic ties with Tanzania, particularly in their roles as frontline states in the fight against apartheid and colonialism.

Shettima disclosed this on Tuesday when he received former Tanzanian President, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, at the State House, Abuja.

Applauding Tanzania’s leadership legacy, the vice-president said: “Tanzania is one of Africa’s success stories. From Julius Nyerere to Samia Suluhu Hassan, the country has been blessed with exceptional leaders. Tanzania stands as a beacon of hope and stability in East Africa.”

Shettima said it is important to foster stronger economic and social ties between the two nations, especially within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to him, “With the discovery of significant gas reserves, Tanzania is on a fast track to development. If key African nations like Nigeria and Tanzania succeed, the entire continent will benefit.”

The vice-president also praised the Tanzanian government’s support for Nigerian businesses in Tanzania, citing companies like United Bank for Africa, Guarantee Trust Bank and Dangote Group, among many others.

Earlier in his speech, former President Kikwete, who was in Nigeria for the convocation ceremony at the National Defence College, expressed the readiness of his country to strengthen business and diplomatic ties with Nigeria.

“We value the friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and Tanzania and are committed to strengthening it further,” he said.

Kikwete acknowledged the role of the Nigerian National Defence College in training Tanzanian military personnel, expressing optimism for deeper ties in defence, trade and diplomacy.

Both leaders stressed the importance of revisiting outdated agreements and scaling up bilateral relations in the spirit of African solidarity.