NGO Raises N30m for Childhood Development Program

Omolabake Fasogbon

A non-governmental organisation, Caring Hearts Initiative (CHI), has concluded arrangements to raise a sum of N30 million for the implementation of its Early Childhood Development (ECD) program.

The organisation disclosed this recently while launching its, “Heroes of CHI” project, themed, ‘Champions for Children Raffle’ aimed at driving initiative’s goals.

The ECD aimed at holistic development of children from prenatal to age eight, encompassing physical, cognitive, linguistic, socio-emotional, and spiritual growth

Board Chairman of CHI, Elder Imagbe Igbinoba reiterated the objective of the initiative to improving lives and building a future for vulnerable children, adding that ECG was one of its flagship programmes.

He disclosed that the fund will be raised via sales of raffle tickets with a draw slated for November 13.

“We are here not just as individuals, but a community with a common purpose to further drive the aims and objectives of CHI. Our target is to support over 123 vulnerable children in nursery and primary schools, bursaries and scholarships for 32 tertiary institution students, and essential monthly drug and food support for 950 vulnerable children from 360 households,” he said.

Board Member of the initiative, Anthony Osakwe assured that funds raised will be used to champion the cause of the initiative.

“An innovative aspect of this fundraising effort is the all-digital payment method, allowing contributions from Nigerians and the people in diaspora in any currency, with cash payments not being entertained. Every contribution, no matter how big or small is a step towards achieving the goals and creating a positive impact in the world,” he said.