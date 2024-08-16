ipNX Nigeria Wins Digital Connectivity Award

Nigeria’s leading Information and Communications Technology company, ipNX Nigeria Limited has been honoured with the remarkable award for Most Innovative Digital Connectivity Company of the Year at the 20th Annual Titans of Tech Awards, which held recently at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

The Group Managing Director, ipNX Nigeria, Ejovi Aror, was also listed among the 50 Most Influential ICT Innovators in Nigeria, further highlighting ipNX’s history of leadership and innovation within the technology sector.

The Titans of Tech Awards, established two decades ago, has become a benchmark for excellence in the Nigerian technology and ICT industry. The awards celebrate organisations and individuals who drive ground-breaking advancements and set new standards for digital evolution. This year’s accolade for ipNX is another testament to the company’s unrivalled commitment to the growth and transformation of the nation by providing quality and future-ready technology solutions to enable Nigerians thrive.

Commenting on the award, Divisional CEO, ipNX Business, Segun Okuneye, expressed his appreciation for the recognition. He stated: “We are thrilled to receive the Award for Most Innovative Digital Connectivity Company. This accomplishment reflects the consistency and dedication of our entire team, whose relentless pursuit of perfection propels us to shape tomorrow by delivering today.