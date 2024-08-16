FAAN to Replace Existing Scanners to Improve Security at International Airports

Chinedu Eze

In order to keep to the global Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS) in air transport, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has moved to upgrade and expand security equipment at international airports to ensure comprehensive screening of passengers.

The agency has therefore kicked off plans to replace all single-view scanners with standard double-view ones at the major international airports across the country.



Airport scanners are an essential part of airport security system designed to detect potential threats and ensure the safety of passengers and crew. These machines use a variety of technologies to scan passengers and their belongings for prohibited items.



Due to their versatility, reliability and ease of use, they became an essential part of complex airport security system.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, disclosed this yesterday in Lagos, during a strategic meeting with the executives and members of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

In her presentation to the airline operators with the title: ‘Strategic Drive for Enhanced Airport & Aviation Security in Nigeria,’ Kuku explained that the replacement of the single-view scanners with standard double-view scanners was part of the equipment and technology modernization embarked upon by the management of FAAN.



According to her, this also improves security and facilitation at all the airports, reduces screening time at peak periods, enhances passenger experience, supports airlines and reduces turnaround time for all operators.

Nigeria has five international airports; the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Omagwa and Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu.

Besides, Kuku explained that the management had also recently concluded the assessment of required cabin, baggage and cargo scanners required across all the nation’s airports.



She also stated that the management of FAAN was also increasing the number of Liquid Explosive Detector Equipment (LEDE) across the nation’s airports.

She said: “We are also upgrading the x-ray scanners to explosive detection systems-enabled types. Also, we are carrying out the automation of the On-Duty-Card (ODC) application, processing and issuance.



“Besides, plans are also ongoing for scanners with hybrid capacity to detect explosives, narcotics and currencies. This is to fast-track implementation of automated joint search involving Aviation Security (AVSEC), the National Drug Law enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).”

The FAAN Managing Director, however, identified infrastructure deficiencies, safety concerns, financial instability, high operational costs, insecurity, terrorism and sabotage, theft and vandalism of installations and growing civil unrest, among others as some of the threats inhibiting the growth of the industry at large.

She added: “The directorate has continued to strive towards meeting its statutory responsibilities regarding security at our airports and will continue to improve its performance aimed at ensuring better efficiency in delivery on its mandate.”

Airline operators expressed satisfaction with the positive changes the new management of FAAN is introducing to further secure the airports and also enhance quicker passenger movement at the airports.