  • Tuesday, 13th August, 2024

Tinubu Begins Three-day State Visit to Equitorial Guinea Wednesday 

Nigeria | 54 mins ago

* To sign security, oil and gas agreements with President Mbasogo 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday, August 14, depart Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on a three-day official visit on the invitation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. 

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu will meet with his Equatorial Guinean counterpart at the Presidential Villa on arrival, where meetings will be held between the two leaders and agreements, particularly on oil and gas and security will be signed. 

The president will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and some members of his cabinet who will be involved in the signing of agreements and review of opportunities to improve bilateral relations. 

