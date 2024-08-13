Niger Restates Commitment to Policies that ‘ll Enhance People’s Growth

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government has restated its commitment to pursuing and implementing policies and programmes that will improve the condition of living of its people.

The state acting Governor, Yakubu Garba, gave the assurance in a broadcast to the people of the state yesterday.

He said: “Let me assure you that our administration is deeply committed to your welfare and well-being, initiatives such as selling grains at a 50 percent discount across all 25 local government areas are part of our ongoing efforts to support you.”

Garba added that the administration “will soon roll out more initiatives that will directly benefit our people as we strive to deliver more excellent and more impactful outcomes.”

On the recently concluded #Endbadgovernanceprotest in the country, the acting governor appreciated the people for not participating in the protest, saying the position taken has sustained the peace existing in the state.

According to him, “It is with deep sense of responsibility that I stand before you to express our heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders and residents of our great state for restraining yourselves from active participation in the recent protest and choosing the path of dialogue,” the acting governor said, adding that: “Your commitment to unity, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue is not just commendable, but it is the very essence of our collective dedication to the progress and development of Niger State.”

He maintained that “the esteemed stakeholders and residents are the driving force behind our state’s progress.”

Garba reassured the people that the Niger State Government “is not just willing but eager to convey your feelings, concerns, and aspirations to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” and therefore, urged everyone to continue to show understanding and maintain faith in the administration.