Global Crusade With Kumuyi Holds Mega Rally in Warri

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Global Crusade With Kumuyi (GCK) is holding a five-day mega rally with the theme “Possibilities of Faith in Christ” in Warri, Delta State.

The crusade, which kicks off on August 22 will end on August 27 at Urhobo College, Effurun, will have Pastor W. F. Kumuyi ministering and Jody Mcbrayer as guest music minister.

Announcing the preparations for the crusade over the weekend, Delta State Overseer of GCK, Pastor Pius Idume, disclosed that the visit of Pastor Kumuyi for the crusade was in collaboration the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

He said the crusade, which is holding six years after the first one in the oil city, will attract ministers, youths, professionals, monarchs and top government officials. Chairman of PFN in Delta and Founder, Heroes of Faith International Ministry, Dr. Kingsley Enakirerhi, stressed the need for ministers to work in unity and ensure the success of the event.

“Let us forget about our differences and work in unity for the Glory of God. There is no differences amongst the denomination in heaven so we need to henceforth, work in unity. Let us put our differences aside and come together for crusade like this,” he charged the ministers in attendance.

The PFN boss noted that for a man (Kumuyi) at 83 years, travelling all over the world, to come to Warri means something great is coming back to the oil rich city.

Enakirerhi lamented the deplorable state of Warri that lost many factories, lost her bubbling activities but assured the people that something great will happen to the oil city after the crusade.

“With the coming of the crusade, something great will happen to Warri and Delta State as a whole”, he said.

The Pere of Akugbene Mein Kingdom, HRM S. P. Luke, Kalanama V111, commended the organisers of the crusade and promised to mobilise his subjects to attend the event.

He also pledged to influence his fellow monarchs on the benefit of the crusade and the need to participate, noting that the event is not coincidental considering the situation of the country today.