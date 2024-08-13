FG Launches Ride Sharing CNG Conversion Incentive Scheme

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government through the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has launched the ride sharing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) programme,

Speaking at the launch of the Ride Share Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Conversion Incentive Programme and PI-CNG’s My CNG App, he noted that the initiative reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable transportation for Nigerians.

The minister, according to a statement in Abuja by his spokesman, Louis Ibah, saluted the Programme Coordinator of the Presidential CNG Initiative and critical stakeholders in the project for working tirelessly to make it a reality.

He also implored Nigerians to stop attacking President Bola Tinubu and the people he said were working to change the fortunes of citizens, especially following the decision to end fuel subsidy.

The minister acknowledged the pivotal role that the transport sector plays in the movement of goods and services, and the impact of the recent removal of fuel subsidy on that role.

Executive Vice Chairman of National Agency of Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalid Halilu, in his speech described the launch of the scheme as a milestone achievement in the deployment of technology to boost CNG utilisation as vehicular fuel in Nigeria.

He commended partners, P-CNGi, Portland Gas and Dana Motors for their faith and commitment to the project.

Programme Director, Presidential CNG Initiative, Mr. Michael Oluwagbemi, said transportation forms about 15 per cent of average family spending as Nigerians now spend more on fuel to move around.

He thanked President Tinubu for approving the 50 per cent discount for the Ride Share drivers scheme saying it will bring down transportation cost in the country.