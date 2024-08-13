EeZee Conceptz Global to Release Five Albums in Late 2024

Dr. Ezekiel ThankGod, popularly known as EeZee Tee, has announced that EeZee Conceptz Global, the renowned gospel music label, will be releasing four new albums and an EP in the latter half of 2024.

At a press briefing, EeZee Tee emphasized that the label has strategically reserved the best for the second half of the year.

Home to celebrated gospel artists like Minister GUC, Chidinma, Grace Jocktane, Esther Oji, and Labisi, EeZee Conceptz Global has an impressive lineup of activities planned for the remainder of the year. The first release in this series is by the Paris-based, African-born singer Jocktane. Titled ‘Revelation’, the EP will be released on August 16, 2024.

In addition to Jocktane’s album, EeZee Conceptz Global will also be releasing new albums from Minister GUC, Chidinma, Esther Oji, and Labisi. These releases will be accompanied by interactive meet-and-greet sessions, custom events, exclusive merchandise, and local tours, all designed to engage and inspire fans as the year progresses.

“Our friends and supporters will marvel at all we have in store,” ThankGod stated. “Each artist has been dedicatedly recording and honing their craft, and it fills me with pride to be associated with them. The releases

are scheduled to start in August, and I can confidently say EeZee Conceptz Global will be breaking new ground this season with all we have planned,” he concluded.

Founded in 2004, EeZee Conceptz Global aims to win souls for Christ through music by providing a positive platform for talented gospel artists. The label focuses on creating impactful gospel music that promotes positive values and discourages social vices and violence.