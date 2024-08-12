Uwelu-Siluko Road ‘ll Boost Economic Activities, Aid Devt of Communities, Says Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said the construction of the Uwelu-Adolor Road, in Egor Local Government Area of the state, will boost economic activities and open more communities in the state to development.

The governor who spoke while addressing journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, said the road will serve as a bypass connecting several communities in the state.



According to him, the road will span Uwelu to Siluko Road, through the Uwelu Market and Power line, and down to Adolor.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to opening up more communities for economic activities and development, Obaseki assured that all ongoing road projects in the state will be completed before the end of his administration in November.



The governor restated that the road is to be developed as part of plans to create internal bypass roads to decongest traffic from the Lagos-Benin Expressway, adding that the road when completed will serve as a mini bypass to move traffic around the Benin metropolis.



According to Obaseki, “The Uwelu Road will be rebuilt, from Siluko back to Uwelu Market, to connect Powerline and the work that has been done along Adolor. This is all part of our efforts to build our internal roads and get traffic moving around the city.



“We are trying to have internal bypasses to take traffic coming in from the Lagos axis to the Benin Ugbowo axis through that traffic into Siluko and onto Ekenwan Road. This will be like the Western bypass, a mini bypass to take traffic and move around the city.”