PDP: Edo Governorship Election Will Be Referendum on Ruling APC’s Misgovernance 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the September 21 governorship election in Edo State on September 21, would serve as a referendum on the All Progressives Congress (APC) Misgovernance in the country.

The party also faulted the supreme Court judgement on the financial autonomy of the local governments administration, explaining that it was unconstitutional and inconsistent with the 1999 constitution, especially on the constitutional provisions that stipulated that there should be a joint account between the states and local governments.



The party said it had set up a committee to review the judgement and consequently advise it.

At a press conference, National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said Nigerians and indeed the people of Edo State were waiting to use the forthcoming governorship election to pass a judgement on the APC-led federal government for the alleged misgovernance and maladministration it brought upon Nigerians.



“Nigerians and indeed, the people of Edo State are waiting patiently to pass judgement on the APC for bringing such Misgovernance and maladministration. Never in the history of Nigeria has such Misgovernance and maladministration brought on the people, coupled with high level corruption.

“Nigerians are waiting and watching with the APC governorship candidate in the state, Monday Okpebhole, who is running from pillar to post, evading meeting the people because like the national body, the party in Edo State and its governorship candidate have nothing to offer.



“As you are aware we are now on the home run for the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship Election. Our Candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo is coasting to victory as he is enjoying the support and solidarity of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo State including across all party divides.

“Our party is running a very robust, issue-based campaign that has penetrated the nook and crannies of Edo State with a detailed people-oriented Manifesto of that is resonating with the people of Edo State as it embodies their aspiration in every sector of life.



“This is evident in the organic crowd and followership in our rallies across all the Wards in the State, where majority of Edo people, including prominent members of the APC have publicly expressed support for our candidate.



“You will observe that in Edo State today, it is our candidate that is campaigning. Asue Ighodalo’s popularity and acceptability by the majority of the people of Edo State have dwarfed, dumbed and incapacitated the APC and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo.



“Having realised that they have no prospect in the election, APC leaders like Adams Oshiomhole are now engaged in peddling lies and falsely claiming that the PDP candidate has been disqualified,” Ologunagba stressed.