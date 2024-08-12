AI to Transform 92% of IT Jobs, Says New Report

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

A new report on “The Transformational Opportunity of AI on ICT Jobs,” published by the AI-Enabled ICT Workforce Consortium has revealed that 92 per cent of information technology (IT) jobs will see a high or moderate transformation due to advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The biggest change will be experienced by mid and low-level positions, as manual tasks become less relevant or easily replaceable by this technology, the report said.

According to the report, while there is no doubt, artificial intelligence will be a paradigm shift for society, but the extent to which it will replace human workers in the future remains up for debate.

To get a better idea how AI will change the labour market for technology professionals, the recently formed AI-Enabled ICT Workforce Consortium published the new report.

The AI-Enabled ICT Workforce Consortium comprises some of the industry’s leading names — Cisco, Accenture, Eightfold, Google, IBM, Indeed, Intel, Microsoft, and SAP — with advice from the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).

Others are Chain5, Communications Workers of America (CWA), DigitalEurope, the European Vocational Training Association (EVTA), Khan Academy, and SMEunited.

The study argued that the biggest changes will be seen in mid-level (40 per cent) and entry-level (37 per cent) technology jobs, as certain skills and capabilities become more or less relevant.

AI ethics, responsible AI, rapid engineering, AI literacy, and large language model (LLM) architecture are expected to rise in importance in this new era, while traditional data management, content creation, documentation maintenance, basic programming and languages, and research information will become less relevant.

Based on this development, the report noted that critical skills are needed in all IT jobs, including AI literacy, data analytics, and rapid engineering.

The consortium is therefore seeking to empower workers to reskill and upskill.

To produce the report, the consortium examined the impact of AI on 47 ICT roles across seven job groups: business and management, cybersecurity, data science, design and user experience, infrastructure and operations, software development, and testing and quality assurance.

The director of people, policy, and purpose at Cisco, the company leading the consortium, Francine Katsoudas, said: “AI represents an unprecedented opportunity for technology to benefit humanity in every way, and we need to be intentional about making sure people are not left behind.”

On the consortium’s training commitment ,

Katsoudas explained that “across all member companies in the consortium, we have taken on the collective responsibility of training and upskilling 95 million people over the next 10 years. By investing in a long-term roadmap for an inclusive workforce, we can help everyone participate and thrive in the AI ​​era.”

In detail, members of the consortium have made the following training commitments: