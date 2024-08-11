NGF President Hosts IBB Lady Golfers’ Retreat at GHS

Pesident, of Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has hosted the IBB Ladies Golf Section (LGS) Retreat at the alluring Golf and Health Signature (GHS) in Abuja.

He said that the retreat by the 2024/2025 LGS Executive Committee members was a welcome development and an initiative that should be sustained.

“ I commend the IBB LGS for being unique, taking the initiative and bringing innovation into the golfing community.

“The retreat is unique and I commend them. That is why I am giving them all the support for this to be successful.

“Only when Nigerians go abroad do they have this kind of opportunity to organise a Retreat for playing golf, but today I am excited it’s happening right in Abuja.

“So, for me, it’s a new beginning for us and I hope this won’t be the end as we continue to build from strength to strength,” Runsewe said.

He described GHS as a unique golfing facility and the only place one could learn how to play golf in less than two weeks.

The Lady Captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, Dame Julie Donli, said the retreat was to equip the 2024/2025 LGS executive committee team for the job ahead, adding that it was better late than never.

She expressed her gratitude to the NGF president for choosing to host the IBB LGS executive members at his facility.

She said that the facility was a unique one that was equipped with a lot of rich history and artefacts as well as world-class training and health equipment.

“Our host today, Otunba Runsewe has been so gracious and he has done so well by inviting us to his facility for free.

“We are already four months gone into our one-year tenure. This retreat is therefore to equip us and to get us ready for the job.

“So, this is indeed a very important segment of our one-year tenure and we are here to learn to be better versions of ourselves,” she said.