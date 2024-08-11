Kano APC Demands Investigation into Alleged Diversion of FG’s Palliatives

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has called for an investigation into what it described as the recurring incidents of diversion of palliatives by officials of the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) government in the state.

A statement issued yesterday by the state chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, called for an independent investigation and prosecution of the culprits, threatening legal action in the event of failure of the authorities to probe the allegation.

He said it was unfortunate that last week, hundreds of bags of rice labelled “Federal Government Food Security Programme” were allegedly discovered at a private school, Wada Sagagi Islamic School, said to be owned by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Kano, Shehu Wada Sagagi.”

But in his response, Sagagi strongly denied the allegations, insisting that some of the bags of rice were donated to him, while he bought the remaining ones with his money, for the daily free feeding of the Islamic school children.

Sagagi, who offers free education for the orphans, described as unfortunate how some hoodlums attacked the school and carted away the rice, meant to feed the orphans and other students.

However, the APC Chairman insisted that no convincing argument was put forward by Sagagi as to how the bags of rice were found in his private residence-turned-Islamiyya school.

The chairman stated: “In December last year, one Tasiu Al’amin-Roba, allegedly working for the Secretary to the State Government, Baffa Abdullahi Bichi, who was identified as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Cabinet Office, was arrested over alleged diversion of the state’s palliatives.”

He said the suspects were found repackaging the rice and maize at a warehouse located at Sharada and were subsequently arrested with a promise to drag them to court.

According to him,” In September, last year, the Managing Director of the state Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), Dr. Tukur Dayyabu Minjibir was suspended for alleged involvement in an inappropriate sale of grains belonging to the Kano State government.”

“It is therefore very important that the Kano State government should not stop at suspension or investigation. All actions taken should be concluded by prosecuting all those found to have been involved in these scandals to serve as a deterrent,” he stated.

“At different times, the federal government donated truckloads of grains to the Kano State government for distribution to the needy but apart from symbolic official launch, these interventions have not been felt in the larger society,” the statement added.