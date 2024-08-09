Nestlé Nigeria Invests over N6bn in Youth Empowerment

Nestlé Nigeria underscored its commitment to youth empowerment and skill development at the recent graduation ceremony of ten young trainees from its Technical Training Centre (TTC) in Agbara.

Since the program’s inception in 2011, the company has invested over six billion naira in upskilling young Nigerians, demonstrating its dedication to fostering the next generation of skilled professionals.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, said, “Our investment in upskilling these bright young minds over the last 13 years not only reflects our firm belief in the potential of the next generation but our commitment to enabling them to thrive. By bridging the technical skills gap in the industry, we are not only enhancing the employability of our youth but also empowering them to achieve financial independence, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and society at large. This is one of the ways we are creating shared value.”

In his address, delivered by the Director of State Schools Sports, Comrade Rotimi Okeleye Olarotimi, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Adelaja Arigbabu, commended the Nestlé Technical Training Centre for its commitment to empowering young minds. He also applauded the efforts of the graduates: “To the graduands, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to you. Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance have paid off, and you should be proud of your achievements. The skills and training you have acquired in the Nestlé Technical Training Centre is a powerful tool that can shape your future and open doors to new possibilities. I implore you to strive for excellence in all your endeavors and make a positive impact in your chosen field.”