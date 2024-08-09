Adamawa Stakeholders Celebrate Fintiri’s Transformative Achievements

Daji Sani writes about the infrastructural development of Adamawa state by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri which has attracted the attention of critical stakeholders who recently organised a reception in his honour at Yola, the state capital.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has been honoured by stakeholders in the state for his outstanding performance in infrastructure development, a feat that has earned him a distinguished award from President Bola Tinubu.

The stakeholders, comprising political leaders, traditional rulers, and representatives of various groups, gathered at a dinner organized recently in the governor’s honor in Yola, the state capital to appreciate his purposeful leadership and dividend of democratic governance.

Fintiri’s achievements in infrastructure development have attracted praise and investments to the state, according to the chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Alhaji Tahir Shehu.

The governor’s award was seen as a morale booster, encouraging him to achieve more for the state. His mentorship in leadership has exposed his cabinet and civil servants to the understanding of governance.

The state deputy governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, appreciated the governor’s efforts and assured the support of women in the state to achieve his goals.

Other stakeholders, including the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Wesley Bathiya, and State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Fashe, acknowledged the governor’s transformative efforts and pledged their loyalty and support.

Fintiri announced plans to construct a 10-meter dual carriageway with an underpass from Bekaji roundabout to the airport.

The governor said by this pronouncement, it is anticipated that Bekaji roundabout just like the former police roundabout and Mubi roundabout respectively will be a history paving way for a modern day road infrastructure in Yola, the heart of Adamawa capital city.

Fintiri disclosed this in a congratulatory dinner organized in his honour after receiving distinguished award for infrastructure development as presented to him by President Tinubu in Abuja.

According to the governor, he has already directed the State Ministry of Works and Energy to bring before the state council for approval the said project.

He said: “If we don’t expand on infrastructure, we are not going to attract investors, if they come to our city driving in pot falls and dustbin by the side of the road, who will bring in his money.

“We have to make the town clean, we have to make the town safe and we have to develop the state with modern infrastructure”.

Fintiri stressed that soonest the former Mubi roundabout flyover will be completed while also assuring that AA Lawal junction will be completed in next six months.

He added that the 21 Kilometers Super Highway with cloverleaf at the FGGC will also be completed next year saying upon completion, the project will serve as impetus for people who owned plot of land in the area to build houses and enjoy good road network.

Fintiri affirmed that his administration has carried out credible reforms in the state and strengthened institutions which drew attention of world rating agencies.

He revealed that through such reforms, in the past 12 months, the efforts put forward by his administration in the health sector has drew attention of UNICEF which gave the state a grant of 45 million US dollars.

On the Fintiri Business Wallet, the governor stressed that every three months 10,000 women and youth would be empowered with cash grant of 10,000 each to support them.

He warned that the Fintiri Business Wallet is meant for the most vulnerable, calling on those saddled with the responsibility of selecting beneficiaries to do justice by ensuring only the right people are selected for the empowerment program.

The governor revealed that in the next two years government’s attention would be moving fully to the 21 LGAs and 226 wards with massive intervention that will improve people’s lives.

Fintiri acknowledged that all he was able to achieve for the state wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the people and urged the citizens to support him, live in peace and unity with one another for the development and progress of the state.