A Rally for Souls: RCCG Region 2 Aims to Reach 40 Million Members by 2032

Mary Nnah

In the vibrant city of Lagos, a sense of purpose and urgency filled the air as the ushers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Region 2 embarked on a mission to fulfill the Great Commission. With a bold vision to grow the church to 40 million members by 2032, the rally was a clarion call to spread the gospel to every corner of the world, igniting a wave of evangelism that would shake the foundations of the city.

As the procession made its way from First Bank, Bariga Bus Stop, to the Region 2 Headquarters, the message was clear: the time for explosive and expansive growth is now. Pastor Yemi Lebi, Pastor-in-charge of Region 2, emphasized the importance of parish planting, upgrading existing parishes, and utilizing mobile churches to achieve this vision. “We must harness the power of evangelism to reach new heights in ministry,” he declared.

The rally was more than just a numerical goal; it was a call to obedience to God’s word. As Pastor Lebi explained, “When someone is saved, he is not thinking about this world. We have decided to have a well-planned program to reach out to the unsaved and bring as many souls as possible into the Kingdom of God.” The urgency of the mission was palpable, as the ushers and members of RCCG Region 2 recognized the critical need to spread the gospel in a world filled with challenges and disobedience to God’s plan.

In a world where darkness and despair often seem to reign, Pastor Lebi urged believers to return to the Creator. “When we all come back to Jesus Christ, we will see that things will begin to change,” he said. “The Bible says that in the last days, there will be confusion, perilous times, and all manner of things. We are not surprised at this. For us, the only way we can overcome this is to go back to the one who created the world.”

The Vision 2032 Planning Committee Chairman, Taiwo Adewunmi, reiterated the importance of evangelism and awareness, while Regional Head Usher, Anthony Oluwajobi, emphasized the need to fulfill the Lord’s commandment to preach the gospel to the whole world. “We are going to have 40,000 parishes with a minimum of 100 members,” Adewunmi explained. “If you multiply 40,000 by 100, you get a minimum of 40 million. What we are doing today is just evangelism, to create awareness for what we call the expansive drive for growth for the RCCG.”

As the rally came to a close, the ushers and members of RCCG Region 2 were left with a sense of purpose and a renewed commitment to spreading the gospel. The Kingdom of God is wide and big enough to accommodate everyone who comes to Jesus Christ. Will you join the movement? The time for transformative ministry is now. Let us rise to the challenge and create a brighter future for all.