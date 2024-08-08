  • Thursday, 8th August, 2024

TD Africa, Huawei Partner on Networking Solution for SMES

Nigeria | 28 mins ago

TD Africa has partnered Huawei on one-stop-cutting-edge networking solution that will help Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Africa to optimise operations, enhance productivity, and drive growth.

Having seen the challenges that SMEs on the continent face in networking, TD Africa, Africa’s number one technology distribution company, considered it wise that the SMEs got a one-stop, cutting-edge technology solution.

The solution kit, known as the Huawei eKit, will empower SMEs with a comprehensive suite consisting of robust connectivity solutions, intelligent collaboration tools, and reliable storage systems.

Business Head of Huawei at TD Africa, Joshua Okoro, said the company remained thrilled to offer such a holistic solution to end the challenges SMEs on the continent grapple with.

According to him, “We are truly excited to introduce Huawei eKit as the definitive networking solution for the African market. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower SMEs and drive digital transformation across the continent. 

“Huawei’s eKit innovative solutions and robust features, coupled with TD Africa’s deep marketing understanding, extensive reach, and expertise, create an unbeatable combination that addresses the specific challenges and opportunities African entrepreneurs face. We are confident that this Huawei eKit solution will foster a powerful synergy that benefits businesses of all sizes across the continent.”

