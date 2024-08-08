Rewriting the Trajectory of Health Systems in the FCT through People-tailored Initiatives 

From the medical outreaches to the recently launched medical palliative scheme, ultra modern medical renovations, and measures to reduce maternal mortality,

Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mandate Secretary (MS) for Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, with support of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is bent on changing the health trajectory of the capital city through People-tailored Initiatives

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), times are changing now given the priority channeled towards health and environment under the present FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. Although the transformation is not limited to health and environment, the Renewed Hope mandate of President Bola Tinubu’s Administration certainly rings true in the FCT.

For Health and Environment, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, an award winning physician, was appointed to head the Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES) as the Mandate Secretary (MS) and with immense support from the minister, a new horizon has blossomed as they tackle issues of access to healthcare and affordability, which had hitherto posed a major challenge in the past.

Fortifying Transformative Public Health Systems in the FCT

In a groundbreaking move aimed at fortifying public health and environment stewardship, the minister merged these vital sectors to address environmental degradation and public health crises with cohesive and proactive strategies to safeguard the well-being of communities.

The mandate given to Fasawe was clear- transform the health and environment sectors. For the health sector, she was mandated to ensure provision of affordable and accessible high quality healthcare services to residents of the FCT.

With this mandate, her experience as the Chief Executive of the Lagos State came to bear. In addition to the newly instituted policy of regular unscheduled visits to Health facilities, the HSES management has officially visited more than 14 government owned Hospitals, several Primary Health Care facilities and their catchment communities’ leadership, including those in security high risk areas.

According to the MS media aide, Bola Ajao, this confident approach, “open door administration, communication skills, innovative leadership and mentoring has lifted the morale of health workers and improved health service delivery.

“All these have resulted in great achievements: 10 per cent increase in health Insurance enrollees and creation of enrolment desk in all government owned health facilities, provision of free birthing kits to pregnant women, quick control of Lassa and Diphtheria outbreaks, expansion of the Electronic Hospital Information Systems, and increased Health facility patient attendance.

“Others include delivery of integrated Health programmes like inclusion of HIV/AIDS testing during World Sight Day Celebrations: with 1,000 free glasses distributed and over 500 HIV test conducted, collaboration with other Secretariats for service delivery like the medical outreach at the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) for the Elderly and Disabled.

“Also initiating/ completion/put to use of critical lifesaving interventions, namely, the Emergency Operation Center (EOC), Special Care Baby unit at Kubwa General Hospital (collaboration with USAID), the Oxygen Production Plant at Maitama District Hospital, Medical Outpatient Department and the Library Unit (in collaboration with the German Embassy) at Wuse General Hospital and construction and equipment of 20 bed VVF center at Gwarinpa General Hospital.”

Corroborating, Dr. Fasawe said: “Time and time again, the Honourable Minister has demonstrated that Health and Environment are priorities with Health professionals’ welfare at the top. The evidence are payment of 2023 Medical Doctor’s residency training allowances, clearing of promotion and skipping arrears, and approval for the recruitment of 315 medical personnel in addition to recruitment of 60 resident doctors into various disciplines to lessen the impact of the “Japa” syndrome.

“It is noteworthy that with the support of the Hon Minister, the FCTA city hospitals secured for the first time full accreditation to train Resident doctors to fellowship level in Internal Medicine by the West African College of Physicians.

“ Also because of an enabling environment created by the current administration, successes at the National postgraduate and West African College examinations by our Resident doctors has been very impressive. In the last one year 19 Residents passed the membership while 11 were successful at the fellowship examinations, most of them at the first attempt. This is one of the best records from any training institutions in Nigeria and the West African subregion.”

Reducing Maternal, Infant Mortality

The Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES) has focused on achieving a very significant reduction in maternal and infant mortality in the FCT through measurable multifaceted approach such as community engagement, transparency, efficient service delivery, optimal health workers’ working environment, increased Health Insurance enrolment and sustainable environment aimed at strengthening the six Health building blocks.

Launch of Medical Palliative Scheme

Just last week, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) unveiled a comprehensive medical palliative scheme to tackle pressing healthcare challenges and provide immediate relief to patients, thus ensuring that every treatment, including medicines and tests, is offered free of charge for a limited period.

The initiative, backed by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, is funded through the FCT Health Insurance Scheme for the vulnerable.

Launched at the Gwarinpa General Hospital last Wednesday, Dr. Fasawe said every patient at the hospital will receive free tests, treatments, and surgeries during this period, adding that “this isn’t something we can do daily, but providing medicines for two months can help patients allocate funds for other essentials.

“We realise that many patients are falling ill because their limited resources are directed toward food instead of necessary medicines. Thus, the palliative means treating symptoms or providing a temporary solution before the overarching problem is resolved”.

Dr Fasewe expressed confidence in the scheme’s sustainability and encouraged patient registration to ensure ongoing access to free healthcare.

Also speaking, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, lauded the FCTA and the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare collaboration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, just as he listed ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare, including the recent inauguration of the National Emergency Medical Transportation Committee and the expansion of primary healthcare centres.

Medical Outreaches

One community at a time, the mandate secretary has been carrying out medical outreaches that are citizen-tailored to meet almost all their healthcare needs.

The most recent was at Kuje community where she keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to extend free medical outreach to more than 1000 residents of Kuje community while also championing cleaner energy with the 500 smart gases distributed.

Stressing that the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was working to improve health and well-being of citizens, Dr. Fasawe said the outreach keyed into his Renewed Hope Agenda as this government does not care about your party affiliation, age, sex or religion.

At the medical outreach were different wings including antenatal care for pregnant women, general outpatients care, pediatrics, eye and dental care, nutrition services, HIV, hepatitis tests, follow-up care, surgery and even pharmacy. There was also health insurance for pregnant women in addition to the already ongoing insurance for FCT residents at a token of N1,000 only.

Ultra Modern Medical Renovations

The Minister’s landmark capacity projects have also been felt in Health as an Ultra Modern Abuja Central Medical Stores (ACMS) has been built in collaboration with partners. Also, across all the 14 FCTA owned Hospitals, at least three call rooms per hospital has been comprehensively renovated and furnished by this administration.

Essentially, the HSES team under the Mandate Secretary is poised to continuously deliver