Institutes Celebrate Cloud Innovation at USA Annual Convention

The International University of Information Management (IUIM), in collaboration with the Institute of Information Management (IIM), hosted the 2024 Annual Convention Induction and Investiture, in Houston Christian University, USA, recently.

This year’s theme, ‘The Cloud Fusion: Connecting Data, Insight, and Opportunities in the Cloud’, underscored the pivotal role of cloud technology in shaping the future of data management and analytics.

The event brought together thought leaders, industry experts, and academic professionals from around the globe to explore the latest advancements in cloud computing and its transformative impact on data insights and opportunities.

The convention featured a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and question-and-answer sessions that highlighted innovative strategies and best practices for leveraging cloud technology to drive business success.

Key highlights of the convention include: Induction and Investiture, Panel Discussions, Interactive Session, and Honorary Awards.

During the convention, there was induction and investiture of new members into the IUIM and IIM community, recognising their outstanding contributions and commitment to the field of information management.

Engaging panel discussions provided attendees with insights into the practical applications of cloud technology in various industries, including finance, healthcare, and education. The panels featured industry leaders such as:

Senior Lead Auditor at SGS, Rutherford, USA, Adebola Oluwafisayo Folorunso;

Co-founder of Cloud Tech Academy (CTA), Atlanta, GA, USA, Cameron Hairston; and Founder/Director of Women in Big Data, Tennessee, USA, Amarachi Blessing Madu.

Interactive question-and-answer sessions offered attendees the opportunity to engage directly with experts and delve deeper into specific aspects of cloud-based tools and techniques. Topics ranged from cloud security and compliance to data visualisation and predictive analytics.