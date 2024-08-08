A Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Captain Hosa Okunbo

Ifetayo Adeniyi & Patrick Ochoga





Few individuals have left a legacy as profound and far-reaching as the Late Captain Hosa Okunbo: a man of extraordinary vision, unyielding determination, and boundless generosity.

Captain Hosa Okunbo was a true polymath, excelling as a business magnate, investor, philanthropist, and trained commercial pilot. His remarkable journey through life was marked by significant contributions across multiple sectors, leaving an indelible mark on the nation and beyond.

Born into a humble family, Captain Okunbo’s early life was characterized by an insatiable curiosity and a relentless drive to achieve greatness. These traits led him to the skies, where he trained and served as a commercial pilot, mastering the art of aviation.

However, his ambitions extended far beyond the cockpit. Captain Okunbo’s entrepreneurial spirit soon propelled him into the business world, where he would go on to establish an empire that spanned the agro-allied, petroleum, telecommunications, power, real estate, and banking industries.

One of his earliest ventures was the establishment of Hoslyn Ventures Nigeria Ltd., a company involved in the procurement sector of the Nigerian petroleum industry.

This marked the beginning of a series of successful enterprises that would define his illustrious career. As a visionary leader, Captain Okunbo understood the importance of diversification, and this strategic approach was evident in his extensive portfolio of business interests.

Captain Okunbo was the founder and chairman of several prominent Nigerian companies, each contributing significantly to the nation’s economic development. One of the most notable was CMES-OMS Petroleum Development Company (CPDC), which, in September 2019, secured an $875.75 million alternative financing deal for the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) operated OML 65.

This monumental achievement underscored his ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and foster partnerships that drove growth and innovation.

In the hospitality sector, Captain Okunbo’s vision materialized through The Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments in Abuja, a luxurious establishment that set new standards in the industry. His commitment to excellence and attention to detail ensured that the hotel became a beacon of hospitality, attracting guests from around the world and contributing to Nigeria’s tourism industry.

Agriculture was another area where Captain Okunbo made a significant impact. In March 2016, he unveiled Wells San-Carlos Agro Farms Ltd., a $750 million, 9,000-hectare farm designed to create 85,000 jobs in Edo State. This ambitious project not only addressed food security concerns but also provided employment opportunities, empowering local communities and fostering economic development.

Security was another critical sector where Captain Okunbo’s influence was felt. Ocean Marine Security Ltd., an offshore asset-protection company he founded, rendered invaluable services to major oil companies in Nigeria, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). The company’s completion of the 46-kilometre Escravos–Warri Crude Pipeline was a testament to his commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s vital infrastructure and ensuring the stability of its energy sector.

Captain Okunbo’s entrepreneurial ventures also extended to the maritime industry. Ocean Marine Solutions Tankers Ltd., under his leadership, became the proud owner of Nigeria’s first marine tankers, demonstrating his foresight in enhancing the nation’s maritime capabilities. Additionally, his involvement with Westminster Security Solutions Nigeria Ltd., a franchise of Westminster Group Plc UK, highlighted his dedication to enhancing security measures across the country.

The Wells Group of companies, which included Wells Dredging Ltd., Wells Property Development Company Ltd., and Wells Entertainments Ltd., further exemplified Captain Okunbo’s multifaceted approach to business. His financing of the movie “Black November” through Wells Entertainments Ltd. showcased his support for the arts and his commitment to telling compelling Nigerian stories on a global stage.

In the realm of aviation, Gyro Air Ltd., operators of charter flight operations, bore Captain Okunbo’s imprint. His passion for aviation, combined with his business acumen, ensured that the company provided top-notch services, contributing to the growth of the aviation sector in Nigeria.

Beyond his role as a founder and chairman, Captain Okunbo was also a director in several notable companies, including Joint Marine Environ Guard Ltd. (JMEG), Secure Anchorage Area Ltd. (SAA), Digisteel Integrated Services Ltd., and Phil Nugent Nigeria Ltd. His directorship in Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Ltd. (IEDM), a core investor in Ibadan and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies, underscored his commitment to improving Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

Furthermore, Captain Okunbo served as a member of the Board of Directors of NatCom Development and Investment Ltd., the holding company of Nigerian telecommunications giant NTEL. His contributions to the telecommunications industry were pivotal in driving connectivity and technological advancement across the nation.

Captain Okunbo’s philanthropic endeavors were as impressive as his business achievements. He believed in the power of giving back to society and dedicated significant resources to various charitable causes. His philanthropic efforts spanned education, healthcare, and community development, touching countless lives and creating a lasting impact.

In remembrance of Captain Hosa Okunbo, we celebrate not only his numerous accomplishments but also the values he embodied. He was a man of integrity, resilience, and compassion, whose life serves as an inspiration to future generations. His legacy is a testament to the power of vision, hard work, and unwavering dedication to making a difference.

Today we honor the memory of Captain Hosa Okunbo, as we recall the profound impact one individual can have on a nation and its people. His contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth, social development, and global standing are immeasurable, and his spirit of innovation and generosity will continue to inspire for years to come.

Captain Hosa Okunbo’s journey may have ended, but his legacy lives on, woven into the fabric of Nigeria’s progress and prosperity. His life was a beacon of hope, a testament to the boundless possibilities that await those who dare to dream and strive for greatness.

As we remember him, we are called to carry forward his vision, to build upon his achievements, and to continue the work of creating a better, more prosperous Nigeria for all.