Oyebanji Restates Commitment to Conducive Environment for Investors in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring conducive environment for investors in Ekiti with a call on indigenes of the state in the diaspora to bring their investment home to develop the state. 

Specifically, Oyebanji called on well meaning indigenes to tap into the enormous investment opportunities in the state with an assurance that his administration will create an enabling environment for investment to thrive in the state 

The governor made the promise during the inauguration of DOMFAS International Leadership Academy, Ado-Ekiti, founded by an indigene of the state, Dr. Tunji Arowolo.

He disclosed that the government had put in place several initiatives to promote conducive environment and investment friendly legal frameworks for investment and sustainable development in the state. 

The governor commended the founder of the academy for considering his state for the investment, saying that the institution would complement his administration’s effort in human capital development. 

He expressed delight at the initiative of the founder and president of the academy for toeing a right direction that will not only provide sound and qualitative education, but also build quality leaders of tomorrow.

The governor added that the establishment of the school will complement the efforts of his administration in achieving academic excellence, and pledged his support to the school. 

He said that the school which is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, would contribute in no small measure in adding value to the state’s education sector and create job opportunities. 

In his remarks, Arowolo said that the choice of Ekiti is to enable him contribute his quota to the socio-economic growth and development of the state. 

The founder explained that the academy was primarily established to change the narratives of education in Nigeria and Africa by nurturing well grounded young leaders based on best global practices for a future that guarantees impactful leadership. 

Arowolo who identified lack of quality leadership as of the challenges affecting the development of Africa, said he is committed to changing the narrative and producing leaders suitable for leadership responsibilities in every sphere of life.

He noted that the school has adequate manpower, infrastructures and facilities similar to what is obtainable in western countries to nurture young leaders for society’s needs. 

He added that the academy adopted a blend of American curriculum and the best of the African curriculum to provide students with a unique and well-rounded educational experience.

“Domfas International Leadership was founded with the primary goal of transforming learners to leaders – ensuring students develop critical thinking skills, creativity and a flexibility of mind that will benefit them for life,” he added.

