McPherson University Inducts 15 Pioneer Nursing Graduates

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, has inducted its pioneer set of nursing graduates into the nursing profession.

The first 15 graduate nurses were inducted at the university’s Multipurpose Hall, administered by the Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar.

Abubakar, represented by Mrs. Kemi Awe, in his address after administering the oath, reminded the newly inducted registered nurses of society’s expectations of them as healthcare providers, urging them to live up to the profession’s demands at all times.

He also encouraged them to be willing to learn from senior colleagues during their internship, urging them to acquire higher degrees in nursing after the internship.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Francis Igbasan, advised the newly inducted nurses to apply the practical and people management skills acquired during their internship, adding that they should learn from senior colleagues at work.

He also urged them always to remember that nursing is an art that requires empathy, clear communication skills, care and emotional intelligence, urging them to be kind to themselves as they navigate another journey, patient with themselves as they learn and grow, seek out mentors and role models who can guide and support them.

“As nurses, you will be called upon to care for patients in some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. You will be trusted with their stories, their fears, and their hopes. You will be responsible for providing comfort, compassion, and healing. And I know that each and every one of you is up to the task. I believe very strongly in you.

“Throughout your education here at McPherson University, including the frequent practical training in all the hospitals where you carried out practical postings, you have learned, to the best of my knowledge, technical and people management skills. These are necessary skills for you to excel as nurse. All the knowledge you have accumulated will come in handy day by day. As you begin nursing practice, be patient to learn from experienced colleagues. Remember, learning is continuous,” he said.

The guest speaker, Dr. Dorothy Odetola, an expert in Community Health Nursing from the Department of Community Health Nursing, University of Ibadan, lamented an acute shortage and mass emigration of skilled healthcare personnel in the country.

Speaking on the induction theme, ‘Advancing Frontiers in Nursing Education and Practice: Effects of Japa Syndrome on Sub-Saharan Africa’, she disclosed over 57,000 nurses migrated from Nigeria within five years spanning from 2017 to 2022.

She added that there is meant to be one nurse to a patient, but unfortunately, the case today is one nurse to 60 or 80 patients with an exponential increase in the workload, stating that there is an urgent need for the government at all levels to offer viable solutions to stem the rise in the emigration of healthcare personnel.