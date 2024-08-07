Echikunwoke Gives USA Olympic Medal Glory after Nigeria Failed Her

Africa’s hammer record holder and one of the athletes supposed to represent Nigeria at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, Annette Nneka Echikunwoke, yesterday won a silver medal for the USA.

The Nigerian-American athlete made a podium appearance in the hammer throw event, with a silver medal for the United States on Tuesday after switching allegiance from Nigeria.

Echikunwoke had missed out on an opportunity to participate in the Tokyo Olympics hammer throwing event in 2021 because the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) had failed to conduct drug tests for the athlete and nine others and missed participation at the games three years ago.

“On my 25th birthday, I was officially informed that I cannot compete at the Tokyo Olympics due to the negligence of the federation I was set to compete for,” Echikunwoke shared on Instagram in July 2021.

After that changed allegiance and represented the United States at Paris 2024 winning a silver medal, she threw her season’s best of 75.48m. Nigeria’s loss has become the United States’ gain.

Echikunwoke opened the competition with a strong throw of 73.11 meters followed by a 71.45-meter attempt.

It was in the third round that she achieved her best throw of the evening, launching the hammer to 75.48 meters.

Although she fouled in the fourth round, she quickly recovered with throws of 73.32 and 73.56 meters in the final two rounds.

However, it was Camryn Rogers of Canada who ultimately claimed the gold medal with a throw of 76.97 meters.

Big hope for a medal in wrestling, Blessing Oborududu was beaten 3-0 by Japan’s Nonoka Ozaki in the bronze medal bout of the Women’s Freestyle 68kg. She won a silver medal at Tokyo 2024